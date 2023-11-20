Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Stock Report", our weekly installment of who's stock is on the rise and those who have taken a hit this past week.

ArticleArticle Latest Stock Report
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football stock report: Peaks and valleys in 38-10 win on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has noted Georgia football is improving each week, to the extent opposing teams are noticing — and praising — the Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football stock soaring with statement road game on deck
ATHENS — The 2023 version of Georgia football took a big step toward being the best version of itself Saturday night, running Ole Miss out of the stadium in the process.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia stock report: Bulldogs leaning on leadership, connection
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks a lot about fundamentals and connection, and both things came into play against Missouri.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia stock rising with upset-minded Missouri headed to Athens
ATHENS — Georgia played its most complete game of the season against Florida, unquestionably bringing some emotion to the annual “Cocktail Party” against the Gators.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football stock report: Bulldogs step back in 37-20 win at …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenges his team to get better each week, but that didn’t happen for the Bulldogs at Vanderbilt.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers after smashing Tennessee

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media had a lot to say about Georgia football, Neyland Stadium …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Final grades from Georgia football win over Tennessee

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia favored over Georgia Tech, but line suggests Yellow Jackets …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck gives the perfect answer when asked if he should be a …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.