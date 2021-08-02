Stock Report: Georgia makes gains amid turbulent offseason

An offseason filled with sweeping changes has changed the face of college football, but Georgia appears to remain standing tall among annual championship contenders. Coach Kirby Smart’s high school recruiting and mastery of the transfer portal has the Bulldogs positioned for a championship run after losing 17 players to transfer since the start of the 2019 season. RELATED: Kirby Smart’s transfer bonanza one of need, not greed

The one-time transfer policy passed earlier this season was the first of the major changes this offseason. The average number of transfers per FBS team, per 247Sports data, increased from 13 in 2019-2020, to 20 per team in 2020-21 with the new one-time transfer policy passed by the NCAA. That means Georgia has had only about half the number of transfers (17) the past two seasons as the average of FBS programs (33). The Bulldogs’ four most recent transfer additions — QB JT Daniels (USC), WR Arik Gilbert (LSU) and DBs Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and Derion Kendrick (Clemson) all figure to play pivotal roles this season.

Georgia also seems well-positioned to benefit from the NIL legislation passed in six states on July 1, based on its relatively close proximity to Atlanta, the No. 7 metropolitan market in the nation. Already, Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels has secured NIL agreements believed to hold six-figure value, while other players have been paid appearance fees with running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh appearing on their own weekly show on DawgNation. The expanded playoff discussion — increasing the pool of teams from four to 12 — appears to be in limbo after the recent addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

Georgia would have made the College Football Playoffs each of the past four years had the 12-team CFB format been in existence. The Bulldogs, with their deep roster of talent, would seem to be built better for a deeper postseason than most other teams. Here’s a look at how things are shaking out, in terms of the changes and who has benefitted, and who has not: Stock Up Student-athletes: Players have more power and leverage than ever with the recent changes across college football. The student-athletes can now be paid for use of their name image of likeness, and they have the freedom to transfer without sitting out a season or acquiring a waiver for immediate eligibility. The SEC: Some fans might not be excited about the league’s pending expansion, but the school president’s voted unanimously to take in Texas and Oklahoma and the extra revenue the former Big 12 teams will bring to the league. It’s a move motivated almost purely by money, and it will present scheduling challenges and compromise the very reason Texas A&M and Missouri left the Big 12 in 2012 while making recruiting a bit harder for Arkansas. But the league as a whole has more leverage because of the move, and the schools are expected to gain at least an added $15 million a year via future revenue sharing. Stock Even