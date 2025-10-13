ATHENS — Georgia football got about as satisfying of a win as possible at Auburn on Saturday night in terms of how it could pull the team even closer together.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs shook off a slow start after a goal-line stand resulted in a turnover late in the second quarter and rode that momentum to a 20-10 victory.

Kirby Smart had no problem acknowledging this young Georgia football team, as it prepares for a showdown with No. 5 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, has yet to completely evolve on offense.

“We don’t have these explosive plays, (and) I’ve come to the conclusion, yeah, I want them, yeah, we’re going to scheme for them,” Smart said. “We’re going to put them together. We’re going to keep doing it. We’re going to try them. We’re going to throw the ball down the field. We’re going to hit Noah (Thomas).

“But that’s who we are. We’re a stay out of third and long. We’re going to run the ball. We’re going to hit a quick passing game. We’re going to use Gunner’s legs.”

The Bulldogs are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC doing that, and they’re literally one play away from being undefeated.

Georgia football appears to be in a good space at this stage of the season as all of its goals are still within reach and the new and young players have gained valuable experience with two road wins at difficult venues.

Georgia Football Stock Report

STOCK SOARING

CJ Allen had a team-high 10 tackles and was the highest-graded player on defense and was the first to get a hand on the ball on the most pivotal play in the game, when Auburn’s Jackson Arnold was stripped of the football. Allen is emerging as the type of catalyst/playmaker every championship defense needs.

Raylen Wilson made six tackles and was also in on the strip, in addition to stepping up in the second half as the Georgia defense shut out Auburn over the final 30 minutes.

Kirby Smart has now won nine in a row over two of Georgia’s biggest rivals, Tennessee and Auburn, and the fact both victories were on the road in the first half of the season with his youngest UGA team to date speaks volumes.

Zachariah Branch had a team-high nine catches for 57 yards, gaining 51 of his yards after the catch with the electric running style.

Drew Bobo continues to be a stabilizing force on the offensive line, the highest-graded of the linemen, keeping the line calls straight to avoid breakdowns.

STOCK UP

Postseason hopes for Georgia are as strong as ever with half the season behind the team, including arguably the two toughest road games of the season.

Gunner Stockton continues to show poise while improving each week, giving Kirby Smart what he wants from Stockton at the position.

Ellis Robinson IV appeared more aggressive in coverage than previously seen on Saturdays, staying tight and playing physical.

Brett Thorson was booming kicks, as usual, averaging 53 yards on his punts including a 60-yarer.

Oscar Delp had two catches for 9 yards, one of them a really nice grab on a ball thrown behind him. It wasn’t Delp’s highest-graded game, but he played physical and he showed the sort of energy Georgia is looking for from leaders.

Christen Miller played 40 snaps and was the second-highest graded defensive lineman. Miller had four tackles and a QB pressure.

Noah Thomas got involved in the receiving catch, his 30-yard grab setting up the game-tying touchdown. Thomas played 23 snaps and was the second-highest graded receiver.

STOCK EVEN

Peyton Woodring made field goals of 53 and 29 yards and missed his first field goal attempt of the season, a 45-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

College Football Playoff hopes remain solid for Georgia, which has a pivotal showdown with Ole Miss that could have CFP implications. The fact the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes have remained even is a good thing, considering that if the season were to end today they would be in.