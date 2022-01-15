Kirby Smart expected, understands heavy Georgia football attrition, no panic

ATHENS — There’s no panic in the Georgia football building, and certainly, no surprises. Coach Kirby Smart has said many times that part of acquiring elite talent is the inevitably that many players will declare themselves eligible for the NFL draft as underclassmen, particularly with many starting their careers as early enrollees.

Thus, it was an expected reality that projected 2022 NFL Draft first-round picks Travon Walker and Nakobe Dean would forego their senior years, and likely second-day pick Lewis Cine (second or third round) would also leave early. Those announcements all came on Friday, along with news that potential first-round NFL pick George Pickens had indeed declared himself eligible for the 2022 draft, as DawgNation first reported on Thursday night. The four talented underclassmen join a group of nine departing seniors, eight of whom have already accepted Senior Bowl invites. Zamir White made his decision to leave on Friday and will likely get an invitation to an all-star game, if not the Senior Bowl, possibly the East-West Shrine Game. Smart also said last Tuesday, the morning after the Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game, that players would leave and some would go in the transfer portal. “We’ll have multiple kids ... go into the portal that we’ve had discussions with that held that off, out of respect for the team,” Smart said.

“I thought that was tremendous. We’ll have that. Everybody will think that’s a terrible thing. But in some cases it’s actually a good opportunity for kids.” That list in the portal, at the moment, includes: • CB Jalen Kimber • CB Ameer Speed • CB Lovasea Carroll • DB Latavious Brini

• WR Justin Robinson • WR Jaylen Johnson Smart and Georgia have been active, though very selective, talking with players in the portal as well. “I know people don’t understand it, but other teams are 10 days up on you because they finished January 1st, your competitors,” Smart said. “And you’re going, wait, they’re doing what? We’re trying to win a national championship.” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is among those who may or not be back with the Bulldogs. Bennett said he will come back only if he can “trust the decisions made” by Smart and the UGA coaching staff. Here’s a look at players’ status DEFENSE

Key returning players DT Jalen Carter DL Zion Logue DL Warren Brinson CB Kelee Ringo LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

FS Christopher Smith RELATED: Christopher Smith boosts Bulldogs with news of return SS Dan Jackson Star Tykee Smith Unknown/not announced OLB Nolan Smith CB Nyland Green OLB Adam Anderson (suspended indefinitely) OLB Robert Beal, Jr. Departing players NT Jordan Davis DT Devonte Wyatt LB Quay Walker LB Channing Tindall SS Lewis Cine CB Derion Kendrick LB Nakobe Dean (portal) DE Travon Walker (portal) DB Lovasea Carroll (portal) CB Jalen Kimber (portal) CB Ameer Speed (portal) DB Latavious Brini (portal) OFFENSE Key Returning Players OT Broderick Jones OL Sedrick Van Pran OL Tate Ratledge OT Warren McClendon OG Warren Ericson OT Amarius Mims TE Brock Bowers WR Adonai Mitchell WR Ladd McConkey RB Kenny McIntosh RB Kendall Milton RB Daijun Edwards QB Brock Vandagriff Unknown/not announced WR Kearis Jackson WR Arian Smith WR Jermaine Burton WR Arik Gilbert WR Dominick Blaylock WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint TE John FitzPatrick OL Clay Webb OL Owen Condon TE Darnell Washington QB Carson Beck QB Stetson Bennett QB JT Daniels PK Jack Podlesny (graduate) Departing players RB Zamir White RB James Cook WR George Pickens OL Jamaree Salyer OG Justin Shaffer WR Justin Robinson (portal) WR Jaylen Johnson (portal) P Jake Camarda

