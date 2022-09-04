Improved Stetson Bennett in championship form, shoulders heavy load in 49-3 win over Oregon

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
3
Final
49
(3) Georgia
  • Kent State
    20
    Final
    Washington
    45
    Boise State
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    34
    Western Kentucky
    49
    Final
    Hawai'i
    17
  • Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
    (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
  • William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
    Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
    Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
  • Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
    Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
    TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
  • Delaware
    14
    Final
    Navy
    7
    Rutgers
    22
    Final
    Boston College
    21
    Buffalo
    10
    Final
    Maryland
    31
    Sam Houston State
    0
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
  • Colorado State
    7
    Final
    (8) Michigan
    51
    North Carolina
    63
    Final
    Appalachian State
    61
    South Dakota State
    3
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    (13) North Carolina State
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
  • Richmond
    17
    Final
    Virginia
    34
    Northern Iowa
    17
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Southeast Missouri State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    42
    Bowling Green
    17
    Final
    UCLA
    45
  • (23) Cincinnati
    24
    Final
    (19) Arkansas
    31
    (24) Houston
    37
    Final
    UTSA
    35
    Bethune-Cookman
    13
    Final
    (16) Miami (FL)
    70
    UTEP
    13
    Final
    (9) Oklahoma
    45
  • North Dakota
    17
    Final
    Nebraska
    38
    Arizona
    38
    Final
    San Diego State
    20
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Wyoming
    40
    Norfolk State
    3
    Final
    Marshall
    55
  • UC Davis
    13
    Final
    California
    34
    (25) BYU
    50
    Final
    South Florida
    21
    Troy
    10
    Final
    (21) Ole Miss
    28
    Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    South Alabama
    48
  • Texas State
    14
    Final
    Nevada
    38
    Florida Atlantic
    38
    Final
    Ohio
    41
    Middle Tennessee
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    44
    Rice
    14
    Final
    (14) USC
    66
  • Morgan State
    7
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    59
    South Dakota
    0
    Final
    Kansas State
    34
    Liberty
    29
    Final
    Southern Miss
    27
    UMass
    10
    Final
    Tulane
    42
  • Elon
    31
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    42
    Illinois State
    0
    Final
    (18) Wisconsin
    38
    Mercer
    16
    Final
    Auburn
    42
    Miami (OH)
    13
    Final
    (20) Kentucky
    37
  • Albany
    10
    Final
    (10) Baylor
    69
    Army
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    38
    (7) Utah
    26
    Final
    Florida
    29
    Southeastern Louisiana
    7
    Final
    Louisiana
    24
  • Grambling State
    3
    Final
    Arkansas State
    58
    Memphis
    23
    Final
    Mississippi State
    49
    Georgia State
    14
    Final
    South Carolina
    35
    Utah State
    0
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    55
  • SMU
    48
    Final
    North Texas
    10
    (5) Notre Dame
    10
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    21
    Louisville
    7
    Final
    Syracuse
    31
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Texas
    52
  • Murray State
    10
    Final
    Texas Tech
    63
    Maine
    0
    Final
    New Mexico
    41
    Colgate
    10
    Final
    Stanford
    41
    Idaho
    17
    Final
    Washington State
    24
  • Kent State
    20
    Final
    Washington
    45
    Boise State
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    34
    Western Kentucky
    49
    Final
    Hawai'i
    17
  • Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
    (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
090322 Atlanta: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett showed how much he improved his skills in the offseason with a commanding performance in a 49-3 win over Oregon. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Improved Stetson Bennett in championship form, shoulders heavy load in 49-3 win over Oregon

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett served notice on Saturday that forcing Georgia to pass this season might not be such a great idea.

The Bulldogs quickly dismantled the common and rationale pregame storyline that former UGA defensive coordinator-turned-Oregon head coach Dan Lanning would know how to attack Georgia’s offense.

Bennett, instead, plucked apart Lanning’s Ducks, showing off an improved version of himself and the UGA pass game from the opening series of a 49-3 triumph.

Bennett’s line, 25-of-31 passing for 368 yards with 2 TD passes, was as impressive as how he and offensive coordinator Todd Monken went about it.

Many might have suggested a different outcome in the game if someone suggested Oregon would:

• hold All-America Brock Bowers to 2 catches

• prevent any UGA plays longer than 38 yards

• out-rush Georgia

• prevent any Bulldogs’ sacks

But Bennett showed on Georgia’s opening scoring drive — the first of seven straight TD drives — how the skills he improved this offseason have transcended the Bulldogs’ offense.

It turned out to be a blessing that Georgia faced a coach in Lanning who knew the offense and Bennett’s prior shortcomings so well.

Those factors absolutely forced the Bulldogs out of their comfort zone.

Kirby Smart likes to run the ball, but he likes to win more, and that forced improvement and changes.

Smart’s pregame warning to “expect the unexpected” was quickly in effect when the Bulldogs’ offense came out playing no-huddle, reaching the Oregon 35-yard line in machine-like fashion.

“When he plays within himself,” ABC commentator Todd Blackledge said of Bennett, “he’s really, really good.”

It proved a foreshadowing comment, with the twist being that Bennett’s game has expanded.

Facing a second-and-11, Bennett saw Oregon linebacker and projected first-round draft pick Noah Sewell come storming through the line and flash into his face.

Bennett darted quickly to his right, making made the Ducks’ best defender miss, and rolled out, wisely throwing the ball away.

It was a good decision, “living for another day” as Smart has called it.

Still, Georgia was then facing the sort of third-and-11 situation Bennett sometimes struggled with last season.

That’s when Bennett showed how more offseason work paid off, dropping back and firing a strike on an intermediate out route to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint that netted 12 yards for a first down.

Bennett, throws a pretty deep ball, but he said he knew he needed work on his footwork and increasing velocity and timing on those second-level passes.

On the very next play, Bennett was back on his horse, chased out of the pocket after Oregon’s Keyon Ware-Hudson ran over Tate Ratledge.

Again, Bennett showed the poise of making a veteran move to throw the ball away rather than force a pass downfield.

Coordinator Todd Monken, seeing early offensive line issues, called for a play-action QB keeper to the perimeter, and Bennett reminded everyone of his running strengths with a 7-yard scamper.

On the next play, a third-down in the red zone — another area Georgia was less than optimal last season — Bennett’s comfort and increased familiarity n the offense became more obvious.

Bennett sat in the pocket and quickly went through his progressions, looking right for Bowers before coming back left and finding Adonai Mitchell in stride over the middle.

One play later, Ladd McConkey took an end around pitch and scored the opening touchdown, sending the Georgia fans into celebration.

Not only had the Bulldogs drawn first blood in this so-called “Duck Hunt” opener, but they did so with Bennett showing improvement in areas that were once shortcomings.

Smart had spoke in the spring of Georgia’s need for a run game in order to get the play-action pass game going after Bennett struggled through a 15-of-35, two-interception spring game.

And yet, here was a game-opening drive that not only saw the offense go no-huddle, but also, passes on 9 of the 12 plays.

“It worked today, but who’s to say we don’t run it 40 times next week,” Bennett said, doing some foreshadowing of an anticipated blowout win over FCS Sanford next Saturday.

“It doesn’t matter if we throw the 30-whatever times we threw it today or run it 40 times, (it’s) whatever is working …. "

What does matter is Bennett proved he can shoulder a passing load effectively against a talented opponent, and that makes this Georgia offense more dangerous than ever.

Leave a Comment