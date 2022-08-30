Dawgnation Logo

WATCH: ‘Mailman’ returns, Stetson Bennett nears $1 million in NIL earnings

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is approaching nearly $1 million in traditional NIL deals with the 2022 season about to kick off, representing his "Mailman" nickname for Hillpointe.
ESM Photo
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett is ready to deliver for defending national champion Georgia football this season, and in the process, his NIL partners.

“The Mailman is back!” Everett Sports Management proudly trumpets, introducing a new advertisement for Hillpointe featuring Bennett in mock postal gear.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett’s journey continues, Hollywood scripts on hold

Georgia fans who know the legend can relate the fun commercial to how Bennett once wore a U.S. Postal Service hat during a furious tour of high school football recruiting camps.

Bennett and his family traveled through Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Charlotte -- about 4,052 miles, per one Bleacher Report story -- with hopes of getting an invitation to the Elite 11 finals.

When former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer referred to Bennett as “The Mailman” — his passes were distributed well and on time — it stuck.

Bennett isn’t projected to be on track to have a professional football career like Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl, or even other great Georgia quarterbacks who came before him.

But through the NIL rules passed in 2021, which allow collegiate athletes to profit from their “Name, Image and Likeness,” Bennett can be rewarded for his contributions to the Bulldogs’ success.

“ESM projects Stetson to earn nearly $1,000,000 in traditional NIL deals in the first year of the firm representing him,” per the company’s release.

In addition to Hillpointe, Bennett has NIL partnerships with Georgia Power, Onward Reserve, Synovus Bank and OneStream.

