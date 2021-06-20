Georgia golf star Trent Phillips stays red-hot, captures Sunnehanna Amateur by one stroke

Trent Phillips has found himself in select company of late, on the links and in the business world. Phillips, a three-time All-SEC golfer and soon-to-be-named All-American, won the 68th annual Sunnehanna Amateur by one stroke on Saturday. The UGA rising senior from Boiling Springs High School near his hometown of Inman, S.C., finished 9-under-par (271) with rounds of 69, 68, 66 and 68 at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown, Pa.

Phllips is only the second Georgia Bulldog to win the tournament, joining Paul Claxton who accomplished the feat in 1991. Other prestigious winners of this noteworthy event, per the UGA release, include Ben Crenshaw, Billy Andrade, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson and Scott Verplank. Phillips might join those golf stars in another respect quite soon, via the pending Name Image Likeness legislation that kicks in next month. Phillips, of course, was recently named as one of five Georgia athletes expected to be approached by Buckhead-based Onward Reserve retailer for an NIL deal on July 1.

RELATED: Onward Reserve among first to take historical step, has 5 UGA targets Georgia football quarterback Brock Vandagriff, kicker Jack Podlesny, track star Matthew Boling and baseball standout Connor Tate are the others. Phillips’ resume is building and his popularity surging on and off the course, and he shows no signs of cooling off with summer approaching.

WATCH: Former Georgia star Drew Butler explains NIL, dishes on Dawgs It explains why UGA alum and Onward Reserve founder and CEO TJ Callaway would consider a golfer to endorse his stylish and trendy brand. Phillips, a team captain, capped off his collegiate season with four top-10 finishes and a win. Earlier this month, Phillips led Team USA as it regained the Arnold Palmer Cup in Sugar Grove, Ill. Phillips went 2-1-1 in his matches against international golfers June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms, defeating Adrien Dumont de Chassart on the final day, 4 &3. Team USA posted a 33-27 decision over the International Team