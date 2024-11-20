ATHENS — The 2024 season has not been the prettiest version of Georgia football, but it is taking shape among the most resilient.

A case could made that, despite the Bulldogs having two losses for the first time since the 2020 season, this could represent Kirby Smart’s best coaching job.

Several factors should be taken into account, among them:

• Playing five Top 10 opponents, four away from home

• Top two ‘X’ receivers sidelined by off-field issues

• More dropped passes than any FBS program

• Top three running backs out with injuries

• Each starting O-lineman missing at least one week with injury

But here are the Bulldogs, refusing to be derailed by the nation’s No. 1-ranked schedule, injured players or self-induced off-field distractions.

It took preseason projected No. 1 pick Carson Beck 10 games to realize it, but this is his Georgia team, for better or worse, and his legacy will be defined by how effectively he can rally the troops.

Beck does not have the offensive or defensive supporting cast of previous Kirby Smart quarterbacks, but he has more talent and NFL upside.

And against Tennessee, Beck showed he has the potential to be just as tough and dynamic of a playmaker.

Here’s a look at the stock of Georgia football players heading into a welcome non-conference game with UMass:

Stock soaring

Quarterback Carson Beck: Kirby Smart said it best, without the dropped passes there would have been 32 completions, in addition to those incredibly athletic and inspiring runs.

OC Mike Bobo: The most second-guessed coaching position in sports, but Bobo didn’t leave much room for that against Tennessee, scheming receivers and tight ends open from the second quarter on.

Tight end Oscar Delp: The big tight end finally came to fruition, looking like the star player everyone expected him to be from Game One.

Tight end Ben Yurosek: The Stanford transfer finally aced an SEC football test! Yurosek looked like the player Georgia thought it was getting.

Linebacker Smael Mondon: Grizzled veteran leader reminded everyone what Georgia had been missing with him injured and/or slowed by the foot injury for more than a year.

Stock up

Defensive end Mykell Williams: The highest-graded defender triggered the Vols’ most costly penalty of the game, a false start that led to UT punting on fourth-and-9 in the fourth quarter rather than going for it near midfield with the game still in the balance.

Punter Brett Thorson: It wasn’t just that Thorson made a touchdown-saving tackle, it was the aggressive, physical and violent manner he did so. The “Thor” legacy has been cemented.

Safety Malaki Starks: Starks picked up the step it had appeared he had lost, played aggressive, and brought his level of physicality back to an acceptable level.

Edge Chaz Chambliss: Once maligned, Chambliss has grown into the heart of the defense and a true team leader and playmaker.

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge: Ratledge might not yet be 100 percent, but it’s clear his mere presence on the field makes a difference.

Tailback Nate Frazier: The true freshman played 44 snaps, carrying 19 times with long run of 16 yards and a 2-yard touchdown.

Safety KJ Bolden: It has become commonplace to see No. 4 all over the field, swarming to the ball on every play. A star is in the making.

Receiver Nitro Tuggle: Tuggle’s quick release and ability to get open — and catch the ball — is a welcome sight for Beck.

Stock even

Linebacker Raylen Wilson got caught out of position on Dylan Sampson’s 27-yard TD run — the only play UT had longer than 17 yards.

Receiver Dillon Bell had a tough night, even before the ankle injury the UGA receiver had only two catches for 12 yards on seven targets and dropped a forward lateral.