ATHENS — Georgia and Texas sit atop the SEC — and the national polls — just two weeks into the season, and so the anticipation of the teams’ Oct. 19 has grown.

Significantly.

Could the October meeting between the Bulldogs and Longhorns in Austin, Texas, be a preview of the SEC Championship Game?

Might it also a preview of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The answer to both questions is “yes,” there could be a rematch — or, with the format of the new 12-team CFP in place — a “three-match” for that matter.

Of course, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian would put the brakes on any such speculation.

The Bulldogs are focused on playing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kentucky, while the Longhorns play host to UT-San Antonio at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Both coaches and programs have had enough recent success to build a culture of going “1-0 every week” in the locker room and not fall victim to such distractions as looking ahead.

It also bears mention that fans of No. 4-ranked Alabama, No. 5-ranked Ole Miss, No. 6-ranked Missouri and No. 7-ranked Tennessee believe their programs could just as easily show back up again as a hurdle for Georgia or Texas to clear in the SEC Championship Game or CFP.

Indeed, six of the top seven ranked teams in the AP Top 25 poll are from the SEC, an outlier in an era of college football where immediately eligibility is available for transfers, and NIL monies have created a free agent market with no barriers.

But two weeks into the season, it’s Georgia and Texas that have flashed the best version of college football.

The Bulldogs lived up to their No. 1-ranking the opening week by pulling away for a 34-6 win over a capable Clemson team, while the Longhorns last Saturday putt a 31-12 shellacking over proud defending national champ Michigan in Ann Arbor.

To be clear, plenty challenges are sure to be ahead for Georgia and Texas before their meeting on Oct. 19 — and between that date and the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Here’s a closer look at Georgia’s remaining schedule, with a thought on each potential matchup, and the hazard each poses of derailing a championship run:

GEORGIA SCHEDULE

Sept. 14, at Kentucky

The Bulldogs have won 14 in a row in this series, and the Wildcats are 2-8 in their last 10 SEC home games, including a 31-6 loss to South Carolina last Saturday.

Threat level: Minimal. Kentucky’s O-Line is weak.

Sept. 28, at Alabama

The Crimson Tide was holding on to a 14-13 lead entering the fourth quarter against the Bulls before pulling away for a 42-16 win, but Nick Saban-coached Tide teams have won 5 of 6 against Kirby Smart UGA teams.

Threat level: Maximum. Big plays will decide this one.

Oct. 5 Vs. Auburn

Hugh Freeze’s Tigers dropped a disappointing 21-14 decision to Cal, but this same Auburn program, coach and quarterback stayed within a touchdown of last year’s 13-1 Dawgs (27-20).

Threat level: Low. Sanford Stadium will be rocking.

Oct. 12 Vs. Mississippi State

First-year Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby doesn’t have the personnel or culture in place to post a threat, much less on the road.

Threat level: Minimal, large talent disparity.

Oct. 19 at Texas

The last time Sarkisian was in the opposite coaching booth from Georgia he was the OC in a 41-24 Alabama win over UGA, but that was with three of the top-five Heisman vote-getters on offense: WR DeVonta Smith (winner), QB Mac Jones (third) and RB Najee Harris (fifth). Note: Texas has emotional rivalry game Oklahoma the week before UGA hits town.

Threat level: Maximum, who plays better on Oct. 19?

Nov. 2 Vs. Florida

The Gators dropped a 41-17 home opener to Miami and play host to Texas A&M on Saturday with rumors swirling that buyout money has already been secured to fire coach Billy Napier, quite possibly, in season.

Threat level: Low, toothless Gators are in transition.

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffn’s Rebels have out-scored opponents 128-3 through two games and have easy wins with Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, Kentucky and South Carolina before an Oct. 12 road trip at LSU could provide a challenge for a team where 18 of 22 starters are transfers.

Threat level: High, talented opponent on the road.

No. 16 Vs. Tennessee

The Vols have outscored their first two opponents 120-13 with first-year starter Nico Lamaleva, but the Bulldogs have won seven straight, for reason: this rivalry is real to Kirby.

Threat-level: Medium, Kirby has Josh Heupel’s number

Nov. 23 Vs. UMass

The aptly-named Minutemen are 0-2 with losses to Eastern Michigan (28-14) and Toledo (38-23). This game won’t offer more than one minute’s worth of competition.

Threat level: Non-existent.

Nov. 29 Vs. Georgia Tech

Brent Key’s Yellow Jackets stung Florida State (24-21) and Georgia State (35-12) before a 31-28 loss at Syracuse last week. Georgia Tech has made this a rivalry again, but by end of November Georgia’s depth will be too much.

Threat level: Low. Georgia is at home and will take this game seriously.

TEXAS schedule

Sept. 14 Vs. UTSA

Threat level: Low.

Sept. 28 Vs. Mississippi State

Threat level: Minimal.

Oct. 12 Vs. Oklahoma

Threat-level: High.

Oct. 19 Vs. Georgia

Threat-level: Maximum.

Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt

Threat-level: Low.

Nov. 9 Vs. Florida

Threat-level: Low.

Nov. 16 at Arkansas

Threat-level: Mediuam.

Nov. 23 Vs. Kentucky

Threat-level: Low.

Nov. 30 at Texas A&M

Threat-level: Maximum.