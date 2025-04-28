ATHENS — The Detroit Lions provided the latest round of Georgia football testimony by selecting three Bulldogs among their seven picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

After making back-to-back NFL playoff runs for the first time in 30 years, Detroit is looking for the sort of winning players Kirby Smart has produced to help lead the franchise to the Super Bowl.

Brad Holmes, the Lions’ fifth-year executive vice president and general manager, provided insight into what went into Detroit choosing Tate Ratledge, Dan Jackson and Arian Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Somewhere, Smart was nodding -- and maybe even smiling.

“Obviously, I’ve been to Georgia practices a lot and been around that program a lot, and it’s unlike anything else I’ve seen live in terms of a college practice, in terms of just the intensity,” Holmes said during a Detroit 2025 NFL Draft press conference.

“(Nick) Saban at Alabama was very similar, but just the (Georgia practice) intensity, the physicality, the detail, the tempo, the whole thing, the energy …” Holmes said.

“When you can go through that kind of regiment and you practice like that, you know that they’re ready.

Everything Coach Smart has done with that program, it speaks for itself.”

Holmes, who began his NFL scouting career in 2003, said Detroit doesn’t necessarily look to tap into any certain collegiate programs.

But in Ratledge, Jackson and Lovett, the Lions knew exactly what they’re getting because of their background playing for Smart at Georgia.

“Tate fits what we’re looking for, whether he’s got his mullet or not, he plays the game the right way,” Holmes said. “He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s a lot more athletic than you may think, and he has a lot more versatility than people may realize.”

Smart — like most NFL coaches —makes it a point to cross train players at Georgia to provide flexibility on his team while adding value to the draft stock.

Rutledge, for example, also worked at center in fall drills.

Jackson, meanwhile, opened eyes with his Pro Day workout, answering questions some might have had when he ran a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash.

“We’ve always had a liking for Dan Jackson, in terms of being a heady safety, and he’s gotten his hands on the football,” said Holmes, who used the Lions’ first seventh-round pick on the former UGA walk-on. “A lot of it is above the neck, but he’s faster than a lot of people think.

“He’s been at the Senior Bowl, so he put together a nice little year.”

Holmes was at those Senior Bowl practices where Jackson stood out, being named the MVP of the secondary by his teammates.

Lovett, Detroit’s final pick of the seventh round, likely found his place with the Lions because of his ability to play special teams.

“One thing about him, yes he has speed, and he can do a lot of things from the slot, but he’s going to be a really good special teams player, so we’re fired up to get him, we feel good about it,” Holmes said.

Smart has always preached the value of special teams value and toughness to his receiving corps, even while that might turn off prima-donna types at the position.

Holmes, however, explained why the Georgia head coach preaches the value of learning special teams skills.

“It’s very important,” Holmes said. “There might be another player at his position, let’s take wide receiver (as an example), there’s another player who’s a little bit better route runner, or maybe had a little bit better hands.

“But (if he) doesn’t have the attitude or skillset to contribute on special teams, and you’re talking about battling for a fifth spot, we’re going with the guy that can contribute on special teams, that’s why it’s critically important.”

Holmes wasn’t being specific to Jackson or Lovett, but both of those Georgia players have had prolific play-making moments that go beyond their positions.

All three of the Lions’ picks have served captain and leadership roles in a championship program, as well, and that’s the level Detroit desperately looks to reach.