Georgia parts ways with track & field coach Petros Kyprianou

ATHENS — Georgia track & field coach Petros Kyprianou is parting ways with the Bulldogs, per a UGA release. Kyprianou’s departure had been rumored for months, his discontent with the UGA track facilities well-known in the Bulldogs’ athletic community. The announcement comes the day after the Bulldogs finished the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with the women’s team finishing third and the men’s team finishing eighth.

UGA athletics director Josh Brooks issued the following statement: “We are so thankful to Petros for all he has done for UGA track and field during his tenure “He has elevated the profile for our program, made Georgia track and field consistently successful on the national stage and won two national championships. He established a firm foundation that we will be able to continue to build upon. We wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career.” Kyprianou, who started with UGA as an assistant coach prior to the 2008-09 school year, was a three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coach of the Year and two-time National Assistant Coach of the Year during his time with the Bulldogs. Kyprianou, a native of Cyprus, Greece, also issued a statement: “I would like to thank the University of Georgia and Greg McGarity for giving me a chance to lead this amazing program back in 2015.