Georgia parts ways with track & field coach Petros Kyprianou
ATHENS — Georgia track & field coach Petros Kyprianou is parting ways with the Bulldogs, per a UGA release.
Kyprianou’s departure had been rumored for months, his discontent with the UGA track facilities well-known in the Bulldogs’ athletic community.
The announcement comes the day after the Bulldogs finished the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with the women’s team finishing third and the men’s team finishing eighth.
Earlier this season at the NCAA indoor meet, the Georgia men finished third at nationals and the women finished fifth.
Kyprianou is the second successful coach to part ways with the Bulldogs this spring, joining 21-year veteran softball coach Lu Harris-Champer who retired after leading UGA to the Women’s College World Series.
UGA athletics director Josh Brooks issued the following statement:
“We are so thankful to Petros for all he has done for UGA track and field during his tenure
“He has elevated the profile for our program, made Georgia track and field consistently successful on the national stage and won two national championships. He established a firm foundation that we will be able to continue to build upon. We wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Kyprianou, who started with UGA as an assistant coach prior to the 2008-09 school year, was a three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coach of the Year and two-time National Assistant Coach of the Year during his time with the Bulldogs.
Kyprianou, a native of Cyprus, Greece, also issued a statement:
“I would like to thank the University of Georgia and Greg McGarity for giving me a chance to lead this amazing program back in 2015.
“The last six years were by far the best of my life, not only because of all of our teams’ accomplishments but also because how much this great institution meant to me and my family. The chance to work with our wonderful student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans was truly a blessing.
“My kids made their first steps in the Yoculan Gymnastics Center, threw their first football on our football practice fields, sprinted on our track. They were born and raised Bulldogs and we really cherish that. However, the time has come for us to make the tough decision and move on to a new challenge where we can all grow professionally and personally.”