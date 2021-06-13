Georgia women 3rd at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Marie-Therese Obst scores gold, Jasmine Moore silver

ATHENS — Marie-Therese Obst’s national championship in the javelin throw led the way for the third-place Georgia women’s program at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships which concluded Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

The Lady Bulldogs led going into the final day and had five scorers on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to hold off national champion USC and second-place Texas A&M. Alabama finished fourth behind Georgia, and North Carolina A&T rounded out the top five at Hayward Field.

It’s the sixth national top-five finish for the women’s program since 2014, including two runner-up finishes.

Obst won her national championship in the javelin on Thursday, giving UGA momentum entering into Saturday’s final day of events.

Sophomore Jasmine Moore followed up her bronze medal finish in the long jump on Thursday with a silver medal in the triple jump (46-4.25) on Saturday.

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) , Dawgnation

Junior Titiana Marsh also scored in the triple jump, finishing seventh with a personal best 44-10.75 to earn her first All-American certificate. Marsh’s jump was the fourth-best in UGA history.