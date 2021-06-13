Georgia women 3rd at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Marie-Therese Obst scores gold, Jasmine Moore silver

EUGENE, OR - Graduate transfer Asya Reynolds, who came to UGA by way of Michigan State, finished seventh in the heptathlon during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
ATHENS — Marie-Therese Obst’s national championship in the javelin throw led the way for the third-place Georgia women’s program at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships which concluded Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

EUGENE, OR - JUNE 10: during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Hayward Field on June 10, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
The Lady Bulldogs led going into the final day and had five scorers on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to hold off national champion USC and second-place Texas A&M. Alabama finished fourth behind Georgia, and North Carolina A&T rounded out the top five at Hayward Field.

It’s the sixth national top-five finish for the women’s program since 2014, including two runner-up finishes.

Obst won her national championship in the javelin on Thursday, giving UGA momentum entering into Saturday’s final day of events.

Sophomore Jasmine Moore followed up her bronze medal finish in the long jump on Thursday with a silver medal in the triple jump (46-4.25) on Saturday.

Georgia sophomore Jasmine Moore won the bronze medal in the long jump on Thursday and the silver medal in the triple jump on Saturday, helping the Lady Bulldogs to a third-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field ChampionshipJamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images).
Junior Titiana Marsh also scored in the triple jump, finishing seventh with a personal best 44-10.75 to earn her first All-American certificate. Marsh’s jump was the fourth-best in UGA history.

Graduate transfer Asya Reynolds, who came to UGA by way of Michigan State, finished seventh in the heptathlon on Saturday to earn first-team All-American honors.

Amber Tanner finished her collegiate career by finishing 10th in the 800-meter final (2:04.27). Tanner was the top qualifier entering the event.

Tanner, from Brentwood, Tenn., finished her UGA career a two-time SEC champion. She also earned All-American honors as a part of the Lady Bulldogs 1,600-meter relay team at the NCAA indoor meet in 2019.

Sophomore Shelby Tyler, from Noblesville, Ind., hit her personal record in the high jump, 6-0.5, to finish fifth in her first NCAA outdoor meet.

Sophomore Anna Hall finished tied for seventh with a jump of 5-11.25

Graduate student Kayla Smith, from Indianapolis, took fifth in the pole vault on Thursday.

The Georgia men concluded their competition at the famous University of Oregon track facility on Friday finishing eighth.

Junior Karel Tilga won the national championship in the decathlon to lead the men.

EUGENE, OR - JUNE 10: during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Hayward Field on June 10, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Obst, from Oslo, Norway, and Tilga, from Tartu, Estonia, are both considered Olympic hopefuls, as is Anna Hall (Highlands Ranch, Co.).

Hall, in fact, was ranked second in the nation in the heptathlon but chose to qualify for Nationals in an individual event as she gets ready for the Olympic Trials, per a UGA track release.

Bulldogs’ sophomore sprinter Matthew Boling, from Houston, is not to be forgotten.

Boling scored in three events for the men’s team: the 100 meters (sixth), the 200 meters (fifth) and then as part of the 400-meter relay team (second).

EUGENE, OR - JUNE 11: during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Hayward Field on June 11, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Boling is among five UGA athletes expected to be approached by Onward Reserve on July 1 for an endorsement deal as cleared by the pending NIL legislation.

