Georgia women 3rd at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Marie-Therese Obst scores gold, Jasmine Moore silver
ATHENS — Marie-Therese Obst’s national championship in the javelin throw led the way for the third-place Georgia women’s program at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships which concluded Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
The Lady Bulldogs led going into the final day and had five scorers on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to hold off national champion USC and second-place Texas A&M. Alabama finished fourth behind Georgia, and North Carolina A&T rounded out the top five at Hayward Field.
It’s the sixth national top-five finish for the women’s program since 2014, including two runner-up finishes.
Obst won her national championship in the javelin on Thursday, giving UGA momentum entering into Saturday’s final day of events.
Sophomore Jasmine Moore followed up her bronze medal finish in the long jump on Thursday with a silver medal in the triple jump (46-4.25) on Saturday.
Junior Titiana Marsh also scored in the triple jump, finishing seventh with a personal best 44-10.75 to earn her first All-American certificate. Marsh’s jump was the fourth-best in UGA history.
Graduate transfer Asya Reynolds, who came to UGA by way of Michigan State, finished seventh in the heptathlon on Saturday to earn first-team All-American honors.
Amber Tanner finished her collegiate career by finishing 10th in the 800-meter final (2:04.27). Tanner was the top qualifier entering the event.
Tanner, from Brentwood, Tenn., finished her UGA career a two-time SEC champion. She also earned All-American honors as a part of the Lady Bulldogs 1,600-meter relay team at the NCAA indoor meet in 2019.
Sophomore Shelby Tyler, from Noblesville, Ind., hit her personal record in the high jump, 6-0.5, to finish fifth in her first NCAA outdoor meet.
Sophomore Anna Hall finished tied for seventh with a jump of 5-11.25
Graduate student Kayla Smith, from Indianapolis, took fifth in the pole vault on Thursday.
The Georgia men concluded their competition at the famous University of Oregon track facility on Friday finishing eighth.
RELATED: Tilga and Boling prolific for men’s team at track championships
Junior Karel Tilga won the national championship in the decathlon to lead the men.
Obst, from Oslo, Norway, and Tilga, from Tartu, Estonia, are both considered Olympic hopefuls, as is Anna Hall (Highlands Ranch, Co.).
Hall, in fact, was ranked second in the nation in the heptathlon but chose to qualify for Nationals in an individual event as she gets ready for the Olympic Trials, per a UGA track release.
Bulldogs’ sophomore sprinter Matthew Boling, from Houston, is not to be forgotten.
RELATED: Onward reserve expected to approach Boling, Brock Vandagriff for NIL deals
Boling scored in three events for the men’s team: the 100 meters (sixth), the 200 meters (fifth) and then as part of the 400-meter relay team (second).
Boling is among five UGA athletes expected to be approached by Onward Reserve on July 1 for an endorsement deal as cleared by the pending NIL legislation.
