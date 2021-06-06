Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer retires after 5th WCWS appearance

ATHENS — Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer has announced her retirement on the heels of the Bulldogs’ fifth trip to the Women’s College World Series and her 21st year leading the program. Associate Head Coach Tony Baldwin will serve as interim head coach, with a national search set to begin immediately. Georgia finished 11th in the SEC standings, entering the postseason on a seven-game losing streak before its surprising run to the College World Series.

UGA hosted and won a four-team NCAA regional in Athens and then beat No. 4 national seed Florida in Gainesville on the strength of Mary Wilson Avant’s back-to-back shutouts to advance to Oklahoma City. The Bulldogs (34-23) lost to Oklahoma State on Thursday by a 3-2 count and then were eliminated on Saturday by No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in an 8-0 game. RELATED: Georgia drops heartbreaker to Oklahoma State in WCWS opener

RELATED: Sooners run-rule Bulldogs in WCWS elimination game Tony Walsh / , Dawgnation The announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Harris-Champer had expressed great optimism about next season in a Saturday Zoom press conference.

All of Georgia’s starting position players are eligible to return. On Sunday, UGA issued a press release on the coach’s retirement with quotes from Harris-Champer as well as first-year athletic director Josh Brooks. “A decision like this is always difficult, particularly when you work at a wonderful institution like the University of Georgia,” Harris-Champer said in a school release on Sunday. “I am beyond grateful for my time here in Athens. I was truly blessed to work with tremendous colleagues and coach amazing student-athletes that mean so much to me. This decision came down to family. It was the right time for me to step away from the team and institution I love, while still being lucky enough to have more time with my children before they graduate high school. “I am thankful to Coach Dooley for giving me this opportunity and to Greg McGarity and the entire UGAAA family for all of their support on and off the field. I will always be proud of my time here.” New Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, who submitted the competitive bid that enabled UGA to host the Athens Regional, had the following statement: