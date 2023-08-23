The Bulldogs will look to be more explosive in the return game, likely without over-using elite receiver Ladd McConkey, who Smart has said is hard to keep off the field.
UGA was ranked 15th in average per punt return last season (12.62 yards), with McConkey getting the bulk (16 of 22) of the work, but it was only 68th in kick return (19.86) with Kearis Jackson returning 18 of 22 kicks.
“Punt return will be done by committee,” Smart said, mentioning McConkey’s experience along with how “Mekhi Mews did a good job in the spring,” and “Dominic [Lovett] has done it, both at Missouri and with us since arriving.”
Anthony Evans and Zeed Haynes were the other names mentioned on the punt return.
“For kick returns, Mews, Dylan Bell, Daijun Edwards, (and) we could get Joenel [Aguero] back there, Malaki [Starks] has been back there,” Smart said. “Kickoff returns, there’s probably six guys working for two spots, punt returns there’s probably four, five guys working for two spots. I wouldn’t say that we’ve settled on anybody at either location yet.”
The bet here is on Mews, a walk-on who has proven himself a playmaker in spring drills and fall scrimmages.
3. How Georgia has handled Carson Beck