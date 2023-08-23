“I was frustrated, and going into that third year after Stetson won the national championship, he’s going to start again,” Beck shared in a ‘Footballville’ podcast this past offseason. “There’s literally nothing I could do. Name (the) best college quarterback you’ve ever seen play, and I could do that in spring and fall camp, and I don’t think I would have started, anyway.

“Kirby is saying his spiel and all that, but knew I wasn’t gong to start. I knew it.”

Beck was speaking the truth; former UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken told a group of boosters before the 2022 spring drills began that Bennett would be the starter.

Beck looked more impressive than CFP Offensive MVP and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett in the team’s annual G-Day Scrimmage in 2022, and other college programs noticed.

“I could have went somewhere,” Beck told podcast host Darrell Streeter. “There were a lot of schools that did reach out to me, and I did consider it at the time.”

Beck stuck it out, and now SEC all-time leading passer and former UGA star Aaron Murray is saying the former Florida Mr. Football and Alabama commit has “been given the keys to the Rolls Royce.”