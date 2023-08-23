ATHENS — Carson Beck’s talent has never been in question at Georgia, but it has taken three years for everything else to fall in place.
Beck will go before the media on Wednesday in his first public appearance representing the Bulldogs as the starting quarterback at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.
Beck has shared some details of his frustrating times at Georgia over a series of paid interviews over the offseason, explaining what led him to consider transferring out of Georgia following the 2021 season.