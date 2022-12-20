Dawgnation Logo
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record in his seventh season leading the program after winning the national title last season.
Georgia football has reached a point where opponent is ‘in the mirror’

ATHENS — Georgia has been back at work for more than a week, and Kirby Smart has not taken his foot off the gas.

The CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal pitting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes is just 11 days away, set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have worked too hard to get to this point to lose any of their intensity.

“I thought in the spring we were going to have a good team (but) we were a long way away defensively from where we needed to be during the spring, but I knew we had a good football team,” Smart recently said.

“I knew we had a good football team when the season ended last year because we have a core of good players.”

Former Georgia and Alabama defensive coordinator and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt worked beside Smart for six years in Tuscaloosa and shared how Smart is likely approaching practices at this stage.

“Unless Kirby has changed, and I don’t think he has, I’m sure on a Tuesday and Wednesday he’ll get 12 to 15 plays of good on good for the speed and physicality of the game,” Pruitt said.

