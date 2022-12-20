Georgia football has reached a point where opponent is ‘in the mirror’

ATHENS — Georgia has been back at work for more than a week, and Kirby Smart has not taken his foot off the gas. The CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal pitting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes is just 11 days away, set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED: SEC Network details Georgia ‘gladiator’ style of O-Line play

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have worked too hard to get to this point to lose any of their intensity. “I thought in the spring we were going to have a good team (but) we were a long way away defensively from where we needed to be during the spring, but I knew we had a good football team,” Smart recently said. “I knew we had a good football team when the season ended last year because we have a core of good players.”