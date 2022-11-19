Why Kirby Smart dismisses No. 1 Red Zone rank, Jalen Carter set for big day at Kentucky

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sat, 11/19 on CBS @8:30 ET
Kentucky
  • South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
  • Navy
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    (22) UCF
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Nebraska
    Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (10) Alabama
  • Indiana
    Sat, 11/19 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Michigan State
    UMass
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Texas A&M
    East Tennessee State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Duke
    Sat, 11/19 on ACC Network @5:00 ET
    Pittsburgh
  • Virginia Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (19) Liberty
    UConn
    Sat, 11/19 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Army
    Louisiana
    Sat, 11/19 on RSN @5:00 ET
    (25) Florida State
    (4) TCU
    Sat, 11/19 on FOX @5:00 ET
    Baylor
  • (21) Illinois
    Sat, 11/19 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (3) Michigan
    Northwestern
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @5:00 ET
    Purdue
    UTSA
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Rice
    Houston
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • (23) Kansas State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    James Madison
    Washington State
    Sat, 11/19 on Pac-12 Network @7:00 ET
    Arizona
    North Alabama
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Memphis
  • Oregon State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @7:15 ET
    Arizona State
    Boston College
    Sat, 11/19 on NBC @7:30 ET
    (20) Notre Dame
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Miami (FL)
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    (12) Clemson
  • Utah Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    BYU
    (14) Penn State
    Sat, 11/19 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Rutgers
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Troy
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    Charlotte
  • (2) Ohio State
    Sat, 11/19 on ABC @8:30 ET
    Maryland
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    South Alabama
    Sat, 11/19 on NFL Network @8:30 ET
    Southern Miss
    (17) North Carolina State
    Sat, 11/19 on RSN @8:30 ET
    Louisville
  • (18) Texas
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @8:30 ET
    Kansas
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/19 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Auburn
    Iowa
    Sat, 11/19 on FOX @9:00 ET
    Minnesota
    Florida International
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    UTEP
  • Cincinnati
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPNU @9:00 ET
    Temple
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Texas State
    Stanford
    Sat, 11/19 on Pac-12 Network @10:30 ET
    California
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @10:30 ET
    (15) North Carolina
  • Marshall
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Texas Tech
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Iowa State
    (5) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    South Carolina
    Boise State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
  • New Mexico State
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Missouri
    Oklahoma State
    Sun, 11/20 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    Oklahoma
    (11) Ole Miss
    Sun, 11/20 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Arkansas
    (8) USC
    Sun, 11/20 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (9) UCLA
  • Syracuse
    Sun, 11/20 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Wake Forest
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 2 @2:00 AM ET
    Air Force
    UAB
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (7) LSU
    Colorado
    Sun, 11/20 on Pac-12 Network @2:00 AM ET
    (24) Washington
  • San Jose State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    Utah State
    Fresno State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    (13) Utah
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    (6) Oregon
    UNLV
    Sun, 11/20 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (11) Ole Miss
    SMU
    24
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    59
Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter, from Apopka, Fla., board a plane amid cooler temperatures on Friday.
@Georgia

Why Kirby Smart dismisses No. 1 Red Zone rank, Jalen Carter set for big day at Kentucky

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Red Zone efficiency and third downs are always stressed, but Kirby Smart said especially so for Georgia’s game at Kentucky.

The cold weather and the Wildcats’ past ability to match the Bulldogs’ physical style of play put an emphasis on efficiency for No. 1-ranked Georgia in today’s 3:30 p.m. game in Lexington.

“We talk about it all the time if the mission means enough to you, it doesn’t matter the circumstance, and the circumstances are, ‘I’m sore, I’m tired, I am beat up, it’s cold,’ it doesn’t matter, nobody cares,” Smart said.

“What they care about is being there for each other and being prepared to play in a tough environment against a tough team coming off a loss.”

Georgia appears to have a big advantage at the line of scrimmage in today’s game, as Kentucky ranks tied for last among Power 5 schools with 3.9 sacks allowed per game.

The Bulldogs’ defensive line, meanwhile, has surged with the return of projected Top 5 NFL pick Jalen Carter the past three games.

Carter’s resurgence led to him recently being named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, and NFL analysts moving him up in the draft rankings as he proves his toughness and resolve.

Smart said there’s added motivation for his defense because Kentucky runs an NFL offense, in addition to featuring a projected first-round pick at the position in Will Levis.

The Wildcats, coming off a 24-21 home loss to Vanderbilt, could struggle to get the ball deep into Georgia territory.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will be looking to score touchdowns and not fields goals inside the Kentucky 20.

Smart objects to the accuracy of the NCAA ranking the Bulldogs No. 1 in the nation “Red Zone Offense.”

“It just shows you stats are wrong, because that’s not the way we look at it,” Smart said, dismissing the NCAA’s system of ranking teams on the percentage of times they score inside the opponents’ 20-yard line without differentiating between field goals and touchdowns.

“Red Zone opportunities are how many times you score a touchdown in the red area, because it’s really a failure if you kick a field goal,” Smart said. “That stat is misleading because we have a lot of times we kick field goals and that’s not a successful trip.

“So the Red Zone touchdown percentage is a much better stat that’s reflective of what we want to be really good at, and I think we’re 26th or 27th in the country at Red Zone TD percentage.”

To Smart’s point, the Bulldogs have scored touchdowns on 39 of 56 Red Zone trips (.696).

Here are the Red Zone TD percentages of other top-ranked CFP field contenders:

Ohio State (.816)

Tennessee (.800)

Michigan (.672)

TCU (.634)

USC (.773)

LSU (.705)

Clemson (.711)

Smart noted that, on defense, the Bulldogs rank among the top two teams in lowest TD percentage allowed in the Red Zone.

That bodes well against a Kentucky team that has struggled in the Red Zone with a TD percentage of just .564.

