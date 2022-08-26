Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday. “The one thing I’ve learned is to expect the unexpected. You don’t really know until you get to that first game exactly how guys are going to respond.

“I didn’t know exactly what kind of team we had last year until we played Clemson, and you find out early when you play a team of that caliber.” RELATED: Oregon defense prepared to ‘bring it’ against Georgia in opener The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs are a 17-point favorite over the No. 11-ranked Ducks in the 3:30 p.m. game that will be played on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smart said most of the physical preparation is behind the team, but Georgia is still working on the players’ psyche, with many of the young Bulldogs’ seeing their first significant action in the spotlight. Smart said last Saturday that half of the freshmen on the team will have to play a role, and some may start. Closer look: Kirby has pointed out key newcomers who could start

Georgia lost an NFL-record 15 players to the draft in addition to 13 players to the transfer portal, including four former starters. “I do think that the mental part of playing in a big stadium on a big stage for a lot of guys who haven’t played that’s something we have to prepare those guys for,” Smart said. “Every team is going to have new player the first game of the year, that’s the one unique thing — regardless of who you are, you have new players playing, and we have to prepare our guys for good and bad and how they respond to it.” Smart is 6-0 in season-opening games at Georgia, largely because he leaves nothing to chance. But from one NFL scouts who attended UGA practices have told him, the Bulldogs are working as hard as anyone. “A lot of scouts that go around to other practices said, ‘Y’all have some physical practices and some get after it practices, and we just love the way you practice,’ " Smart said.