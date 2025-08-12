ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes it a point to get his best players on the field, and sophomore linebacker Chris Cole is intent on making himself an easy decision for the head coach.

Cole, a freakishly athletic 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore possesses a unique blend of skills that give him the versatility to make a variety of defensive football plays.

“He’s very talented in different facets,” Smart said at his Tuesday press conference in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“He can stand back, play inside backer or play on the edges, (or) he can walk out in space and play apex,” Smart said. “He’s long, he’s rangy, but the number one thing is he’s a high-effort player.”

Opposing offensive coordinators will have Georgia’s No. 9 circled on the scout sheet with their respective quarterbacks instructed to identify him before each snap.

UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann revealed last week that Cole had put on some weight at the request of the coaching staff to provide a presence at the outside linebacker position.

“I’ve been pleased with the growth I’ve seen this fall; he’s improved as a rusher, which he didn’t get to do as much last year,” Schumann said. “I think I’ve really seen him flash there. He’s a heavy handed guy, so he needs to keep developing, but he has a skill set that can help us out there.”

Smart made it clear on Tuesday that Cole needs to stay sharp at the inside linebacker position, as well, and maintain his elite coverage abilities.

“He’s a high IQ player,” Smart said. “We need him to be a good inside backer. We need him to be a good third down factor.

“We need him to be a guy that can line up and play on tight ends because of his length, and he’s given us that ability.”

Wherever Cole lines up, it’s a safe bet the offense will know where he is and have a plan for him, and fans will see that No. 9 around the football often.