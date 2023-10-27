ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear no one on the Georgia football team will be asked to fill the shoes of Brock Bowers or assume his level of production.

But freshman Lawson Luckie is technically the next man up at Bowers’ position as the “move” tight end.

It wouldn’t be surprising — and in fact, seems likely — that No. 7 will see his first significant game day action of the season in the 3:30 p.m. showdown in Jacksonville against Florida.

“You can line him up anywhere,” UGA safety Malaki Starks said. “They lined him up at running back a few times, they line him up out wide in the corps, in the slot — he can move just about anywhere,”

Sound familiar?

Indeed, but few outside the team have actually seen Luckie in action at Georgia, as he did his most impressive work finding his way into the end zone in closed scrimmages last spring, creating a buzz.

Luckie had just three catches for 48 yards in the annual public G-Day Scrimmage, with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo in no apparent rush to show off the talented young freshman.

Yes, Georgia also has talented sophomore Oscar Delp, but Smart indicated Delp’s role will not change. Delp, is bigger, stronger and capable of the more physical nature of a more conventional in-line tight end.

That’s not to say Delp won’t get more opportunities in the pass game, because he likely will, and perhaps even against Florida depend on the matchups.

But Luckie — who played just 10 offensive snaps against Vanderbilt, and nine the week before against Kentucky — will eventually represent a new element in the offense.

It most certainly would have happened earlier if Luckie had not suffered an ankle injury in fall camp that required tightrope surgery, keeping him sidelined the first five games.

“Lawson has done a fabulous job rehabbing from this — Lawson is a really tough kid,” said Smart, who is clearly a fan of the hard-nosed freshman. “Both parents were college athletes. He’s not afraid of work and he’s done a great job.”

Smart indicated during the bye week that Luckie was still not completely 100 percent, even though he has appeared in games and is reportedly back to making an impact in practices.

“I think he approaches every day with the right mentality,” UGA offensive guard Dylan Fairchild said after an off-week practice. " He does a great job of coming to work.

“Today he hit somebody pretty hard and had a really good hitting practice, so he’s doing good.”

Starks, a Freshman All-American in 2022, indicated Luckie’s desire to play stands out to him.

“He just has a willingness to learn and grow,” said Starks, whose job requires him to cover tight ends. “He’s a competitor, and that’s big here. If you’re not a competitor, you won’t last very long.”

Luckie is just getting started, his impact and opportunities against Florida yet to be determined, but certainly worth monitoring closely.