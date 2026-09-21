ATHENS — Ole Miss enjoyed one of its finest football moments on Saturday night, exacting revenge on Lane Kiffin with a 32-24 victory at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a game that lived up to the hype.

The Rebels moved to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 rankings, their highest rank since finishing last season No. 3 following a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding might have the hottest team — and player, in the form of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss — in college football, but he spent little time celebrating.

“It wasn’t the Super Bowl, and we didn’t make it to be the Super Bowl,” Golding said. “I don’t think anybody came here to beat LSU. Is it sweet? Absolutely, and we’ll enjoy it tonight for sure, but we’ve got to come back and work hard. We’ve got a really, really good Florida team next week.”

Indeed, the Gators moved into the Top 25 for the first time under new Florida coach Jon Sumrall with a 44-39 win over Auburn and are 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

As for Chambliss, he took over the top spot as the Heisman Trophy favorite per the Fan Duel Sports Book at +300, slightly ahead of the previous favorite, Miami QB Darian Mensah who is now +400.

Chambliss’ was 33-for-48 passing for 363 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and had a 14-yard TD run against the previously undefeated Tigers.

Here’s a look at this week’s SEC Stock Report, which indicates the direction select league teams are moving after Saturday’s games.

Stock Soaring

Ole Miss players were breathing a sigh of relief after emerging victorious in a game that dominated offseason storylines and suffocating build-up.

“It’s a breath of fresh air, honestly,” Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles said, “just to get it over with.”

Chambliss shared why it was a program victory that meant more than just beating Kiffin.

“When they compare LSU and Ole Miss, they always say LSU has more money, the nicer facilities, a bigger fanbase, bigger stadium,” Chambliss said. “There’s more to it than just Kiffin being on the other side of the ball. I’m happy we got this one for our fans and the people who support Ole Miss. Happy for our team as well for putting in the work.”

Georgia is right at home being somewhat overlooked, flying about as low under the radar as a No. 2-ranked team possibly could after blowing out two overmatched opponents and winning its SEC opener at Arkansas, 45-17.

Kirby Smart has been pleased with his team but remained edgy, always finding ways his two-time defending SEC championship program can improve, notably, pass blocking and pass rushing.

Georgia starters have yet to play a complete game, though starting quarterback Gunner Stockton played into the early portion of the fourth quarter, more than doubling his season snaps from 50 through two games to 103 through three contests.

Texas stayed at No. 1 with a 30-6 win over determined UTSA in Austin on Saturday night.

Arch Manning was a workmanlike 17-of-33 passing for 164 yards and 2 TDs, but the spotlight was on Will Muschamp’s defense breaking the Roadrunners’ streak of 74 games scoring a TD dating back to a 2020 loss to Florida Atlantic (24-3).

“Our defense just kicked their (butt),” Coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I’m excited about that, and we should be excited about that, that our defense is playing the way they’re playing.”

Stock Up

Kentucky is not yet ranked in the AP Top 25 despite its 3-0 start, but its ootball stock is about as high as possible after going to Texas A&M and beating the then-No. 9 Aggies, 31-21.

It was a marquee win for new Wildcats’ coach Will Stein, as his team was a 17-point underdog and scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 28-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start after a 42-9 win over Kennesaw State and risen to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Vols’ freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon continued to build momentum with an 18-of-26 passing performance that gained 178 yards and included a touchdown, along with his 11 carries for 47 yards and another score.

Mississippi State is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2022 season when it finished No. 20 under Mike Leach.

The Maroon Bulldogs continue to get inspired play from quarterback Kamario Taylor, who led Mississippi State to back-to-back road wins for the first time 2014, coming from 16 down to beat South Carolina 41-34.

Stock Down

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko was caught on the hot mic giving Stein the blunt compliment that, “you guys kicked out (butts), good job,” after the Aggies surrendered 408 total yards.

Two turnovers cost Texas A&M, while its defense failed to force the Wildcats into any turnovers.

LSU saw its new head coach drop to 13-26 in his career against Top 25 teams with the loss at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Kiffin, in an emotional post-game press conference, said “I know that sometimes I don’t act like it, but I’m a human, too, you know.”

LSU fell behind 24-7 by halftime before rallying to tie the game at 24-24 with a fourth-quarter field goal.

Ole Miss went back ahead 32-24 with 6:14 left before new LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt drove the Tigers down to the Rebels’ 6-yard-line in the final minute before his fourth down-interception in the end zone sealed the loss.