ATHENS — Sanford Stadium boasts one of the largest scoreboards in the country, but Kirby Smart says he doesn’t often pay attention to it.

“I don’t look at the scoreboard, I look at how we play, you never look at the scoreboard,” Smart said after Georgia disposed of Arkansas 45-17 on Saturday. “So when you look at the scoreboard, it affects things that are out of your control a lot of times.

“So obviously, situationally, we look at the scoreboard, but I’m not measuring our team based on the scores. I’m measuring our team based on execution.”

It’s a sure bet that’s where Smart’s focus has been from the time the team arrived back on Saturday to review film and turn the focus to Oklahoma (2-1), who the Bulldogs will play host to at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: ESPN).

The Bulldogs (3-0) have opened as a 13.5-point favorite over the Sooners, who struggled through a 14-6 home win over New Mexico (2-1) on Saturday after falling at Michigan (17-10) the previous Saturday.

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Amazingly, it’s the biggest spread among the seven games involving two SEC teams on Saturday.

There are tantalizing league matchups this week, including:

• Ole Miss at Florida

• Texas at Tennessee

• Texas A&M at LSU

• South Carolina at Alabama

Smart is sure to study Georgia’s offensive line play after starting quarterback Gunner Stockton was sacked twice, and while the first-team defense allowed only 3 points, Arkansas experienced six dropped pass, including some on third downs.

Georgia also had three sacks, but Smart noted that “Utah got more pressure and probably affected the quarterback more” in beating The Razorbacks 43-10 the prior Saturday.

“We gotta run the ball better, we gotta pass the ball better, and we gotta rush the passer better,” Smart said.

“That was what got me. We didn’t affect the quarterback enough defensively, in my opinion. He got to hold it. So again, we can all do better.”

Here’s a look at the point spreads for the SEC games this week, per the Fan Duel Sportsbook:

Oklahoma at Georgia -13.5

Ole Miss at Florida -2.5

Texas -5.5 at Tennessee

South Alabama at Kentucky -19.5

Vanderbilt at Auburn -9.5

South Carolina at Alabama -12.5

Missouri at Mississippi State -3.5

Texas A&M at LSU -7.5

Tulsa at Arkansas -7.5