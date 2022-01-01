(3) Georgia
34
Final
11
(2) Michigan
  • (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
  • (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
  • (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
Special Coverage Of The Orange Bowl In Saturday’s ePaper

December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) scores on a 39-yard touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Posted

Looking for even more coverage of Georgia’s 34-11 victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl? Be sure to visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s ePaper bonus section for in-depth analysis of Friday’s game. Our College Football Extra will take you beyond the score, and it’s packed with exclusive photos and unique coverage from the team of journalists that has been covering Georgia’s team all year long. It’s one of the many benefits of subscribing – and a way to support our local journalistic mission. If you haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

