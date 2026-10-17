Georgia football is back between the hedges this weekend, which means another opportunity for Bulldog fans to show off their game-day traditions.

With Georgia preparing to face Auburn in the latest edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, DawgNation’s Molly Morris is back searching for the Kroger Tailgate of the Week.

This week Morris has stumbled upon a setup where Bulldog fans have traveled far and wide to congregate. Here, motor homes surrounding the area line up each game day, with so many televisions that it feels like a sports bar. Not to mention some prideful fans, plenty.

“Santa,” aka Bill, has been running this incredible setup for more than 30 years, and over that time, it’s become way more than just a place to watch the Dawgs.

“Obviously, we have some special here because people will fly three or four hours just to get here,” Santa Bill said. “I wouldn’t do anything else. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Santa Bill has been watching Bulldog games every week for the last 32 years, he said.

Another regular attendee is Billy, aka the first four-year Hairy Dawg, who is part of the crew and still helps call the Dawgs every week.

“Wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Just show you got that heart, you got that passion, you got that Dawg in you,” Billy said. “So that’s what it’s all about.”

Morris wrapped up her visit with a little rivalry trivia; fans answered questions like: What year was the first matchup? And which coaches from Georgia and Auburn for the opposing school?

The tailgate was awarded a $100 Kroger gift card and a DawgNation apron.