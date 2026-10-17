As a part of the DawgNation newsletter’s Feature Friday initiative, this week, our team answered this question: Halfway through the regular season, which Georgia player has surprised you the most?

There are probably a few things we could have guessed would happen (like Gunner Stockton taking a solid leap forward and the Bulldogs’ tight end room always being reliable).

But others would have been impossible to predict.

These responses were included in the Oct. 16 installment of the DawgNation newsletter as a part of Feature Fridays. Each installment, the team will answer a prompt, spanning topics from football to tailgating to their favorite moments covering sports.

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See our answers below!

Kaylee Mansell: “Halfway through the season, the player that has surprised me the most has been Dwight Phillips Jr. We’ve always known that Peanut had the speed, but this year he has risen to the occasion every time he’s been called upon and that it not easy to do.

“Even if the rumors are true that Chauncey Bowens will be out for the rest of the season, Dwight Phillips Jr. looks like he can step into the RB2 role with consistency and confidence.”

Mike Griffith: “Dwight Phillips Jr.’s recent breakout has come out of necessity, but also, validated the confidence Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has had in him throughout the offseason. To think, Phillips came out of spring drills widely considered the No. 4 option behind Nate Frazier (rib injury), Bowens (foot injury) and transfer Dante Dowdell (ATV accident) says much about the depth and development at the position.

Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. runs for 31 yards against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Athens. The play was later reversed and ruled that he was out of bounds at the 1-yard line. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Cody Chaffins: “Craig Dandridge was an AJC Super 11 Pick, so it’s not like he was totally off the radar, but for him to be such a big part of this offense and so quickly in his freshman year, it’s a bit of a surprise. A very pleasant one for the wide receiver room that was the biggest unknown of the offseason.”

Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. (right) runs for a 61-yard touchdown against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. celebrates a play against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens. (Colin Hubbard/AP) (Colin Hubbard /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Connor Riley: “There was a lot to like about this Georgia defensive line entering the season, but I don’t think anyone had Jordan Hall playing this well. Injuries have been a big reason why it’s taken Hall so long to pop but he’s turned into Georgia’s most disruptive defensive line. Every week he finds a way to make plays for this unit. And don’t overlook what Hall brings to the table from a leadership standpoint either.”

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Hall celebrates a tackle against Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

And here’s my biggest surprise: “I’m tempted to say Phillips, too, but you know who owns Georgia’s longest rush of the season by a running back? Bo Walker, with a 59-yard pickup against Vanderbilt. The fact that Georgia is missing their top three running backs and still has this great of a 1-2 punch is truly impressive. So I’m going with running back depth overall.”