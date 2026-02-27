Georgia tight end Oscar Delp was looking forward to working out at the NFL combine, giving NFL teams a chance to see his athletic gifts.

But that will not end up happening.

Delp will not be allowed to workout after X-rays discovered that the Georgia tight end had a hairline fracture in his foot, according to a report from Zach Klein of WSB.

Per Klein, Delp played through the entire 2025 season with the injury and hoped to work out on Friday when tight ends go through drills.

Delp will work out at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 18.

Despite the injury, Delp appeared in all 14 games for Georgia last season, catching 20 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.

“Whatever team drafts me, whatever they want, I’m gonna do it,” Delp said when speaking to reporters on Thursday. “Whether that’s special teams, being a pass-catching tight end or a blocking tight end, I’m here for all of it. I’m prepared for all of it, and I’m excited.”

Even with the injury, Delp is still likely to be the next Georgia tight end drafted. He more than held his own while playing with Darnell Washington of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders when the three were all at Georgia.

Linebacker CJ Allen and defensive tackle Christen Miller did not work out as a part of linebacker and defensive line drills on Thursday but both are expected to work out at Georgia’s Pro Day. Cornerback Daylen Everette is expected to work out on Friday with the defensive backs.

Delp is one of 10 former Georgia players at the NFL combine. The NFL draft is set to take place from April 23 through April 25.