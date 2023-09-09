Former Georgia star and College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Bulldogs’ opening game this week.

“Compared to what we’ve seen the past couple of years, I think underwhelming is a good word,” Pollack told Aaron Murray on the Players’ Lounge podcast.

College football fans are missing Pollack this fall, as he is no longer on the ESPN College GameDay broadcast.

Pollack has been helping to coach at North Oconee High School, which is currently ranked No. 2 in the 4-A clasication.

Pollack, however, remains a straight-shooter when it comes to his football analysis, even when it means being critical of a seven-time championship coach or his own former program.

“I see a lot of youth, I see a lot of young kids that are going to have to play, that are going to have to get a lot of reps,” Pollack said of the Georgia outside linebacker position. “That’s the worst edge play I’ve seen in at least a couple of years for Georgia.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart acknowledged more than once the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs didn’t play to their standard, and the goal is to raise the level of play for the noon game with Ball State today.

Certainly, Georgia is not accustomed to giving up 132 yards rushing to any opponent, much less one from the FCS level.

UT-Martin quarterback Kinkead Dent had 47 yards rushing on 6 carries, including a 26-yard run around the end.

Smart noted the Skyhawks typically didn’t run their quarterback, but still, there are responsibilities within the defensive scheme.

“They really struggled defending the edge, I didn’t think that was exceptionally difficult,” said Pollack, a former UGA defensive end himself.

“There were a lot of busts and a lot of miscommunication.”

Georgia is having to replace first-round NFL Draft pick Nolan Smith at their “Jack” (edge) linebacker position.

Junior Chaz Chambliss starts, but UGA is also using sophomore Marvin Jones, redshirt freshman C.J. Madden and redshirt freshman Darris Smith at the position.

“You saw a lot of guys playing a lot of snaps that are really, really long … you can see in the future might have some promise,” Pollack said. “But right now they have to get the edge figured out

“I thought it was a decent performance, but it wasn’t to the standard we’ve seen the past couple of years.”