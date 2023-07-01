WATCH: David Pollack gives classy response following ESPN lay offs

After 12 seasons working on ESPN’s College GameDay, Pollack was laid off on Friday by ESPN. The network let go of 20 on-air personalities but none had as big a college presence as Pollack.

“One thing God has shown me along the way is, he is for me, he is not against me. NFL, broke my neck, career is over, find TV,” Pollack said. “Found coaching the last couple of years, found speaking the last couple of years. I know God has got something amazing for me.

“I don’t know what that’s going to be but thank you to all my teammates and all the people that played a part in it. All you that watched and cheered me on. I don’t know what’s going to be next but I know it’s going to be amazing.”