ATHENS — The stakes have changed, but the Georgia football standard remains the same.

The intensity has not dropped off for the Bulldogs as they prepare for their Dec. 30 Orange Bowl matchup against undefeated Florida State.

“Everybody has been attacking the workouts and practice the same as any in-season game,” UGA defensive back Tykee Smith said. “I haven’t noticed any difference.

“We’re trying to look at it as trying to go out there and have an opportunity to finish the year out right.”

Georgia is coming off a 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game that prompted the CFP committee to drop the Bulldogs from No. 1 to No. 6 in the rankings.

It’s the first time in CFP history a No. 1 team dropped out of the top four on the final weekend.

The Georgia players, however, are proving just how legit their “connectedness” to one another really is.

The Bulldogs haven’t had any non-portal players opt-out of the game.

“When I look at guys (seniors) like Sedrick Van Pran, Xavier Truss, or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, just knowing that we could send them off as the winningest class in Georgia history, that sparks a fire in, I’m pretty sure, everybody in this team,” UGA redshirt freshman Earnest Greene said.

“So, just playing for that will give us a purpose to play for, and we definitely have a spark.”

Georgia sophomore tight end Oscar Delp, who has stepped up with All-American Brock Bowers limited by injury, agreed.

“We were preparing the same way that we prepared for Ohio State last year,” Delp said, referring on UGA’s Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal against the Buckeyes.

“They got that kind of whole schedule that we go off of for the bowl games and weeks before, and we’ve just been following that same thing.

“It’s just been a normal week for us just preparing for another game.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose program has won six straight bowl games and recorded Top 10 finishes six straight years, said the senior players provide motivation.

“We have talked about the seniors having an opportunity to be the winningest group of seniors ever the way we’ve calculated the math,” said Smart, whose outgoing senior class can win its 50th game.

“We’re one away from beating last year’s group. It’s really critical to me that we do that. That’s a motivating factor.”

The Bulldogs will arrive in Miami on Dec. 26 and begin preparation for the Orange Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.