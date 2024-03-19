ATHENS — Ellis Robinson arrived at Georgia with a ton of hype. He was universally seen as the top cornerback in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was Georgia’s highest-rated signee.

Yet running back Roderick Robinson did not seem to care one bit about Ellis Robinson’s credentials, as the sophomore running back trucked the freshman cornerback in a perimeter tackling drill.

Roderick Robinson has a good 60 pounds on Ellis Robinson and the former certainly showed it during the drill. Ellis Robinson will need to continue to add strength and be a willing tackler if he is to make an early impact for the Bulldogs as some think.

Robinson and fellow 5-star freshman KJ Bolden also had a tough time bringing down freshman running back Chauncey Bowens in a different rep as well.

But there were some defenders who were able to make impressive hits during the drill. Freshman linebacker Justin Williams had an impressive tackle in space, as did sophomore Troy Bowles.

This was Georgia’s fourth spring practice, as the Bulldogs were once again in full pads after doing so on Saturday. The media had roughly 13 minutes of practice viewing on Tuesday afternoon.

Below are some notes and observations from the practice. Georgia will conclude spring practice on April 13 with G-Day. It is set for 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

