ATHENS — Georgia football is back to work, fine-tuning what Kirby Smart hopes will be a third national championship team.

The Bulldogs have one week left of spring drills, so scrimmages like the one expected on Saturday are crucial, especially with so many moving parts.

Smart knew there would be challenges with 21 freshmen enrollees, seven new transfers and four new assistant coaches on staff.

The ninth-year Georgia head coach also Mae it clear he’s expecting much better from the first scrimmage to the second.

“We were very sloppy in terms of substitutions, getting guys on and off the field, communication, signals, just a lot of new people in the organization,” Smart said of Scrimmage One last Saturday.

“Whether players are new, mid-years are new, portal guys are new, coaches are new. It was not as clean as most of our first scrimmages. Some guys did well, some guys didn’t do too well, lot of anxiety for mid-years.

“So, from scrimmage one to scrimmage two, starting really today, we’re moving towards how much can we improve from scrimmage one to scrimmage two.”

Smart has sounded pleased with quarterback Carson Beck, Georgia’s Golden Goose on the NIL offseason front.

The co-Heisman Trophy favorite has a bit of arrogance, according to his head coach, but Beck’s talents are such that it’s warranted.

Smart has been most impressed with his offensive line, but he noted the defense produced pressure plays last week, even if it wasn’t as efficient stopping the run as desired.

“As high as my expectation is in terms of making goals of 3.3 or less per carry,” Smart said last week.

“We’ve had much more dominant scrimmages from a defensive line than we had on (last) Saturday.”

There hasn’t been as much talk about the incoming freshmen, but Smart indicated that could change if history is an indicator.

“Usually, you see immense improvement in guys that just got here because they aren’t as nervous,” Smart said. “(Last Saturday) was their first practice in the stadium, so I’m hoping to see some of that growth this week and into Saturday.”

The receiver position group, perhaps as much as any other, is under great scrutiny with pass catchers Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint headed to the NFL.

Smart indicated that speedster Arian Smith has made great strides, while returning wideouts Dominic Lovett and Dillon Bell have continued to make plays.

More than anything, Smart wants the talented Beck to get on the same page with the incoming receivers, as well.

“It’s a work in progress, it’s not where it needs to be,” Smart said. “I would say that he’s comfortable with guys he’s thrown to the most and we’re trying to force the issue with the guys he hasn’t.

“Some of their reps come with the ones, some of the reps come with the twos. Right now, it’s not just getting them comfortable with Carson, it’s getting them comfortable with the offense.”

That’s what reps and scrimmage action is for, and Smart is expected to address the growth at his Tuesday press availability.

The Bulldogs’ will be on display for all to say next Saturday at the annual G-Day Game, which is scheduled for kickoff at Sanford Stadium at 1 p.m.