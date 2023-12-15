clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia championship quarterback says ‘Carson (Beck) come on back’
ATHENS — Buck Belue has seen a lot of Georgia quarterbacks come and go over the years, and he’s of the mindset that Carson Beck needs to stick around another year.
Mike Griffith
Georgia receiver Jackson Meeks reveals why he’s entering transfer portal
ATHENS — Jackson Meeks opened up about entering the NCAA transfer portal, calling it the toughest decision in his life.
Mike Griffith
Georgia negotiating to keep Carson Beck as his NFL draft stock continues …
ATHENS — Carson Beck is the highest-rated NFL quarterback prospect in the hunt for a CFP spot, per ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football has one of it’s ‘most physical, chippiest practices’ as …
ATHENS — Georgia having a “Bloody Tuesday” practice is nothing new. It’s a good sign Georgia had one on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama.
Connor Riley
Malaki Starks says Georgia setting tone: ‘It’s intense, it’s hate week’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart gave his Georgia Bulldogs a “history lesson” this week according to safety Malaki Starks.
Mike Griffith
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to enter transfer …

Connor Riley
Why the toughest news in Georgia football recruiting this year hits …

Jeff Sentell
National media takes notice of tougher 2024 Georgia football schedule

Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: What I’ve learned so far about Dylan Raiola’s …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
