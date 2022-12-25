Former Alabama star and Super Bowl champ has advice for Ohio State, endorses Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense

ATHENS — Super Bowl champion and former NFL All-Pro safety Roman Harper had advice this season for teams facing Georgia, and it would certainly also seem to apply to Ohio State. “You’re not going to run the football, all you’re doing is just wasting a down,” said Harper, a former All-SEC safety at Alabama and New Orleans Saints team captain. “Your advantage is the quarterback, just use it, and when you don’t think you have the advantage, use it more.”

Harper was previewing the SEC title game when he shared his take on the UGA defense, but Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud seemed to be on the same page when he recently said Ohio State would have to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia. RELATED: Ohio State QB gives early hint at Buckeyes game plan for Georgia The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the Buckeyes at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia brings the nation’s top-ranked run defense into the action, allowing just 77 yards per game on the ground and 2.94 yards per carry. “The Georgia defense, and you hear Kirby (Smart) say it all the time, physical football travels,” Harper “They hit people with body shots, and they don’t want to see Georgia in the fourth quarter because of the way they play and the way they hit you.” RELATED: David Pollack shares Peach Bowl vision, thoughts on Georgia’s No. 88