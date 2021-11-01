Georgia practice report: Quarterbacks throwing deep, Dominick Blaylock approaching full speed

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock was out of the black non-contact jersey he was last seen wearing and into a red one on Monday, looking closer to normal running routes in the practice period open to media. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier in the day the hamstring injury that has kept Blaylock sidelined since his recovery from ACL surgery has indeed been challenging. “They are always tricky and frustrating... as a coach you just say, ‘Tell me when he’s ready,’ " Smart said. “As long as he does what he can, he is strengthening the muscle. He’s done everything we have asked. He’s trying to get back, and he is much closer this week than he was last.”

Blaylock could be an impact player if he can return this season, as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs remain relatively thin and inexperienced at the receiver position with a noon home game against Missouri on deck. Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was running routes and looked up to speed, as well, after dealing with cramps during Georgia’s 34-7 win over Florida last Saturday. George Pickens looked full speed but was still wearing a black jersey, signifying he was to have no-contact.

Receiver Jermaine Burton, who was limited last week by a groin injury and played very few snaps against Florida, was not seen during the media viewing portion of practice. Smart chose a period in which JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett were throwing deeper passes, side by side. Daniels clearly excelled in that area, showing no effects of the lat injury that forced him to miss three games and allowed for Bennett to get the start and play over him against Florida.

Bennett was also accurate, but his deeper throws did not appear to have the same velocity. Smart talked up the importance of explosive plays on Monday. The Georgia quarterback situation will be discussed with the head coach after Tuesday’s practice, when he will have had time to evaluate both Daniels and Bennett to determine the plan for the noon game on Saturday. On defense, sacks leader Adam Anderson continues to have his hand wrapped up like a club to protect a finger injury. “He has a UCL, finger sprain deal that is bothering him,” Smart said. “We felt that he would be more effective in a club than a cast. We would love for him to have grip, but he didn’t feel like he would have grip. A lot of times, when you have a club, you can play without worrying about it. “So, the concern wasn’t there of it hurting or hurting it, It was protected. It makes it a little less effective in terms of grabbing, clawing, and wrapping up.”