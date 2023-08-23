ATHENS — When it rains it pours and that certainly seems to be the case at the running back position right now for the Georgia Bulldogs.

After head coach Kirby Smart announced that Branson Robinson would be out for the season with a ruptured patella tendon, senior running back Daijun Edwards was seen at Georgia’s practice running off to the side with the injured players. Edwards had a bulky brace on his right knee, with Graham Coffey of DawgsCentral reporting Edwards has an MCL injury.

“We’ve got capable backs there, and we’ve got people around them to get the ball to,” Smart said. “I don’t see that changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you’ve got to be aware at what point there’s a drop off.”