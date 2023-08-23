clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — When it rains it pours and that certainly seems to be the case at the running back position right now for the Georgia Bulldogs.

After head coach Kirby Smart announced that Branson Robinson would be out for the season with a ruptured patella tendon, senior running back Daijun Edwards was seen at Georgia’s practice running off to the side with the injured players. Edwards had a bulky brace on his right knee, with Graham Coffey of DawgsCentral reporting Edwards has an MCL injury.

“We’ve got capable backs there, and we’ve got people around them to get the ball to,” Smart said. “I don’t see that changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you’ve got to be aware at what point there’s a drop off.”

Edwards was expected to be Georgia’s leading ball carrier due to other injuries at the position. Kendall Milton was also working out with Edwards, though Milton was wearing a black jersey as he makes his way back from a hamstring injury.

Other players who were off running with Edwards and Milton include safety Joenel Aguero and wide receiver Cole Speer. Aguero was in running shoes and not cleats as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, safety David Daniel-Sisavanh and cornerback Chris Peal were not spotted at practice on Thursday. Georgia has its first game of the season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was not at practice but Smart said that he had been dealing with a groin injury.

In more positive injury news, Smael Mondon was back practicing with the linebackers, albeit in a black non-contact jersey. He has been recovering from a foot injury for much of August. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter was spotted with his position group, as he is also dealing with a foot injury.

Reporters were granted about 15 minutes to watch practice on Thursday. Below are some further observations from Georgia’s practice.

Georgia football practice observations

  • With Edwards, Milton and Robinson both out, Georgia was down to just scholarship running backs during the practice period. That would be redshirt freshman Andrew Paul and freshman Roderick Robinson. Paul is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last August but seems to be in position to play a large role for Georgia early this season. Walk-on Cash Jones will also play a big role for Georgia given the depth situation.
  • Earnest Greene was out practicing with the Georgia offensive line. He suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s scrimmage but Smart had said he was able to practice on Tuesday. He is battling Austin Blaske to be the team’s starting left tackle. “He did have a little bit of an ankle sprain, but he was able to work out, ran Monday and practiced probably 50% of the reps yesterday, so we think he’s going to be OK,” Smart said of Greene.
  • We have seen a freshman change positions, with Gabe Harris moving to the defensive line. Senior Warren Brinson praised Harris, who was previously working with the outside linebackers to start his Georgia career. “That kid is a monster,” Brinson said. “I can’t wait to see them develop over the course of the season.”
  • Georgia also had former defensive lineman David Marshall helping out with the team. It appears he is now in a coaching role with the Bulldogs, likely as a support staffer.
  • Freshman Pearce Spurlin earned some praise from Smart as he was able to make linebacker Sam M’Pemba miss while the latter was trying to tackle the former. Spurlin has picked up the nickname Seaside, given he is from Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
  • Carson Beck uncorked a perfect deep pass to Dillon Bell, with the Georgia quarterback hitting Bell in stride while the quarterbacks and receivers were practicing routes on air.
  • A number of NFL scouts were on hand to watch practice. Smart identified that Lassiter was matched up on Arian Smith, with the latter getting by Lassiter on a double move. However, the ball had already been passed to Dominic Lovett on the play.
