Georgia football Scrimmage Two in pictures: Key faces and names lead Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will practice on Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the annual G-Day Game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia held its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, one final warm-up before Coach Kirby Smart puts the team on display.

The annual public scrimmage is more of an exhibition with Smart keeping the playbook and defensive fronts relatively vanilla, not wanting to share too much information with future opponents.

That will be especially true this year as the game will be televised live on ESPN2, with plenty of camera angles and sideline reporters all around.

It doesn’t help that Georgia opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. The Ducks, of course, are coached by former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and will have a uniquely deep scouting report on the Bulldogs’ returning talent.