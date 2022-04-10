Georgia football Scrimmage Two in pictures: Key faces and names lead Bulldogs

Stetson Bennett under center in Scrimmage Two on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia held its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, one final warm-up before Coach Kirby Smart puts the team on display.

The Bulldogs will practice on Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the annual G-Day Game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The annual public scrimmage is more of an exhibition with Smart keeping the playbook and defensive fronts relatively vanilla, not wanting to share too much information with future opponents.

That will be especially true this year as the game will be televised live on ESPN2, with plenty of camera angles and sideline reporters all around.

It doesn’t help that Georgia opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. The Ducks, of course, are coached by former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and will have a uniquely deep scouting report on the Bulldogs’ returning talent.

Georgia football has added signage at Sanford Stadium commemorating the 2021 CFP Championship Season. Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is in firm control of the offense this spring, shown here taking a moment with tight end Brett Seither at the second scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson barks out a single at the second scrimmage of spring drills. The Bulldogs are counting on the player known as "Pops" to be ready to help run the defense. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia tailback Kendall Milton has a light with fellow running back Kenny McIntosh (No. 6) at Scrimmage Two. Milton and McIntosh are expected to provide a strong 1-2 punch. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia WR Kearis Jackson is back and ready to lead the receiving corps after being slowed by a knee injury the first half of last season. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith is one of the most productive players returning from the Bulldogs' 2021 championship team. Smith was on it at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Redshirt freshman QB Brock Vandagriff is settling into the Georgia offense more with each passing day. Vandagriff competed hard on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Third-year quarterback Carson Beck has the arm and athleticism to compete for the Bulldogs after backing up Stetson Bennett the past two seasons. Beck is doing his best on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia is young in the secondary and will need players like David Daniel to step up into bigger roles this season. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Redshirt sophomore Ladd McConkey continues to impress, taking on the look of a team captain during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia feature receiver A.D. Mitchell was back on track in Scrimmage Two during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock continues his return from two knee surgeries with another good scrimmage on Saturday. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
