Georgia football Scrimmage Two in pictures: Key faces and names lead Bulldogs
Georgia held its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, one final warm-up before Coach Kirby Smart puts the team on display.
The Bulldogs will practice on Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the annual G-Day Game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
RELATED: Scrimmage Two rundown, Stetson Bennett in control
The annual public scrimmage is more of an exhibition with Smart keeping the playbook and defensive fronts relatively vanilla, not wanting to share too much information with future opponents.
That will be especially true this year as the game will be televised live on ESPN2, with plenty of camera angles and sideline reporters all around.
It doesn’t help that Georgia opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. The Ducks, of course, are coached by former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and will have a uniquely deep scouting report on the Bulldogs’ returning talent.
Georgia football Spring Stories
Anxious Arian Smith eager to apply track speed
Darnell Washington star talent, role-player approach
Key receivers step up in Scrimmage Two
UGA News
- Georgia football Scrimmage Two in pictures: Key faces and names lead Bulldogs
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in control of Scrimmage Two, elevates pass game
- Kirby Smart looks for Georgia football linebackers to meet standard in Scrimmage Two
- Details emerge in Warren Brinson arrest, pellet-gun shooting on University of Georgia campus
- Anxious Arian Smith eager to apply track speed in Georgia football receiving corps