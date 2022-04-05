On the Beat: Georgia football way-too-early top preseason All-SEC candidates

ATHENS — There are plenty of questions about this Georgia football team that Kirby Smart is working furiously to answer, but the Bulldogs have some key contributors and rising stars returning that should pop up on some preseason All-SEC lists. On the offensive line, center Sedrick Van Pran is a second-year starter who ranks among the league’s best and should be a preseason All-SEC pick, and likewise for third-year right tackle starter and former Freshman All-American Warren McClendon. Left tackle Broderick Jones will be a savvy preseason second-team pick for those paying close attention and could rise to the first team by the end of the 2022 campaign.

Other than tight end Brock Bowers -- a preseason All-American -- it will be tough for other skill position players to make the preseason teams. Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton will likely split preseason second-team votes. Either could end up on the first team by the end of the season. Receivers Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey and A.D. Mitchell simply don’t have the production numbers.

Stetson Bennett proved efficiency last season but will probably be overshadowed by voters in favor of quarterbacks that play in offenses that are more pass-heavy, such as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returning Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. It’s a league that does not lack in potential QB stars. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers and former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler will also receive preseason attention. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter should be the most decorated preseason all-star on the Georgia football team, worthy of All-American as well as first-team All-SEC honors. Defensive end Nolan Smith isn’t far behind in that regard and should be a first-team All-SEC pick.