Kirby Smart is King of Roster Management, has detailed plan for personnel communication

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is all about winning the next game, but he knows that to keep his Georgia football program atop the college football world his vision must go wider and deeper. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs must beat No. 4 Ohio State when the teams meet at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to keep this season’s championship quest alive. But Smart and his staff, in addition to preparing his team for the game, must also manage a fluid Georgia football roster amid these unprecedented times of immediate eligibility for transfers and NIL inducements. The process

“We have a process that we follow, so our process is step by step,” Smart said on Wednesday. “There’s a day in the month of each calendar month that I go through and say, okay, it’s time to do this; it’s time to have this conversation. “It’s time to gather this information. It’s time to educate our players on this in this process. I think communication is the key on that.” It’s fair to say Smart has established himself the King of College Football Roster Management after his successful reload after losing 15 players to last year’s NFL draft.

There was no guidebook or experience that could have prepared Smart for this drill, and his ability to handle in better than any other coach in college football has proven to be a separator for Georgia football. Going Pro The Bulldogs figure to lose several more players this year, with juniors like Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington all projected in the first round by some analysts. The Bulldogs figure to lose several more this year, with juniors like Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington all projected in the first round by some analysts.

RELATED: Georgia projected to set first-round pace in NFL again Other UGA underclassmen will also be deciding if they will turn pro early, while some might contemplate entering the transfer portal. Smart and his staff, meanwhile, must carefully monitor the roster and be ready to bring in a transfer where there’s an immediate need. Of course, there’s also early signing day on Dec. 21, leading to a personnel shuffle like never before in the college ranks. “I think you’re juggling a spreadsheet that I keep, we keep, that has what each guy’s doing and where their eligibility is,” Smart said. “And over here where each guy potentially that could come in. And you’re trying to match in flow and outflow is essentially what you’re trying to do. “NIL is a part of that, but NIL is not -- it may be dangled as a carrot at some places, but really it’s about do you want to be part of this team?” Education factor

There’s also the matter of earning a degree, something the following nine players, past and present, will do on Friday: • OLB Robert Beal • DB Payton Bowles • TE Davis Day • QB Jake Fromm • OT Warren McClendon