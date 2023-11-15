Carson Beck got the DawgNation game ball, Brock Bowers got the headlines and the running backs made the highlight reels.

But Coach Kirby Smart and everyone in the Georgia football locker room knew it all started with the Bulldogs’ offensive line.

Georgia got a noticeable lift in the 52-17 win over Ole Miss with the return of projected first-round NFL draft pick Amarius Mims, who had been out since the South Carolina game with an ankle injury that had required “TightRope” surgery.

Here’s a look at the offensive linemen’s snap count vs. Ole Miss per PFF:

Tate Ratledge 53

Sedrick Van Pran 53

Earnest Greene 42

Dylan Fairchild 36

Amarius Mims 35

Michael Morris 34

Xavier Truss 29

Chad Lindberg 11

Monroe Freeling 11

Jared Wilson 11

Aliou Bah 2

Smart updated Mims’ condition at his press conference on Tuesday night along with the status of key defensive lineman Warren Brinson and other players.

“(Mims) looked good, played good, he feels comfortable with each day,” Smart said. “The highs and lows of that (ankle) injury are pretty common, and he feels good.”

As for Brinson, a confident defensive tackle the Bulldogs’ need to play well down the stretch, he was at practice on Tuesday.

Brinson played only 7 snaps against Ole Miss.

“Warren had a calf injury, so we’re hopeful to get him back, he hasn’t been able to do much,” Smart said. “He was out there today moving around.”

Smart said receiver CJ Smith “has been dealing with a knee injury” off and on.

The head coach said Georgia is “hoping to get him back soon.”

There was no Tuesday update on cornerback Julian Humphrey, who was the most significantly injured player in the 52-17 win over the Rebels.

Smart said on Monday that Humphrey — who has rotated with Daylen Everette at the cornerback spot opposite projected first-round pick Kamari Lassiter — has an upper-body injury and is out indefinitely.

Georgia football injury report for Tennessee

Brock Bowers, ankle -- probable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- probable

CJ Smith, knee — questionable

Warren Brinson, calf -- questionable

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Darris Smith, away from the team -- out

Julian Humphrey, collarbone -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out