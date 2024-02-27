The Atlanta Falcons have a new head coach in Raheem Morris, as he takes over for Arthur Smith.

And Morris made it very clear about how he felt about Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program while speaking at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

“Jealous is my relationship with Kirby Smart,” Morris said. “Let’s go win some championships like that guy.”

Morris spent the past three seasons working as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, where he coached the likes of Leonard Floyd and Derion Kendrick on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams also took two Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 NFL Draft in quarterback Stetson Bennett and offensive tackle Warren McClendon.

In taking the Falcons job, Morris looks to get the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Morris has plenty of experience in Atlanta, as he previously coached for the Falcons from 2016 through 2020. He served as the defensive coordinator and interim head coach during his final season in Atlanta. Morris also has head coaching experience in his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Georgia has sent plenty of players into the NFL under Smart. In the previous three drafts, 34 Georgia Bulldogs have been drafted. That is the most ever from a single program in a three-year stretch.

Those draft hauls made the backbone of the two national championship-winning teams for the Bulldogs.

“They’ve done nothing but formulate a great program,” Morris said. “Again, it starts with the people. Just watching him win championships. It’s been fun to see. It’s been fun to see the acquisition of great talent coming out of Georgia.

“I know where I live now is a big Georgia contingency. I’ve got to get my Bulldog hats and support what those guys are doing.”

Atlanta last took a Bulldog during the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Falcons took offensive guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick in the sixth round.

Morris and the Atlanta decision makers will have a chance to look at 11 former Bulldogs in Indianapolis this week, with the likes of Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and other former Georgia stars participating. Only Michigan, Washington and Florida State will have more players at the combine than Georgia.

Georgia will also give its draft hopefuls a chance to show what they can do at its upcoming pro day. That is scheduled for March 13 and usually attracts a number of NFL coaches and talent evaluators.

The on-field drills at the NFL combine begin on Thursday and conclude on Sunday. The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25.