Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry adds to the buzz on 2023 CB prospect A.J. Harris after his showstopping performance at the Under Armour All-American Atlanta camp this past Sunday.

There is an urge to open this AJ Harris piece by talking about his jewelry. There are two chains to identify in his story. This Harris guy really is different.

That’s not because he spent his youth living abroad. Or he can already bench press 225 pounds 10 times at 16. And that he timed a 4.64 laser in the 40 as a Class of 2023 prospect at Sunday’s Under Armour camp.

The first DawgNation profile on AJ Harris hit the following notes: 1) His time as an early Kirby Smart football camp star; 2) His relationship with 2023 Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin III and; 3) A “meaningful” and “speechless” offer from UGA.

Georgia offered back on Feb. 17. It already feels like a long time ago.

Here’s a quick offer snapshot:

First offer : Kansas (Dec. 15)

: Kansas (Dec. 15) Scholarships that followed his first : Akron, South Alabama, Michigan State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Boston College, Utah, Penn State and Oklahoma.

: Akron, South Alabama, Michigan State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Boston College, Utah, Penn State and Oklahoma. Offers since his UGA offer: Michigan, Arizona State, Auburn, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Miami and Virginia Tech.

That prompted his rise across the web and social media. Those schools saw his 2020 season film and training tapes. The buzz began to swirl across every digital platform.

What Harris did amid a stocked talent pool at the Under Armour camp took his name from virtual to reality. He really was already that good.

This wasn’t potential, but a consistent upper echelon bank of performance reps at his takeoff camp.

Offers since his showing at Under Armour on Sunday: Under Armour All-American Game, All-American Bowl, Texas A&M, FSU, LSU and Ohio State.

We’ve tapped the keys so far noting what Harris describes as “blessings upon blessings.” His head will not swell out of bounds because of all this attention.

Check out his reactions so far to all this shine being put on his name.

Thankful For What The Most High Blessed Me With! Keep Me Humble So I Don’t Have To Be Humbled! AGTG🙌🏽✝️ Give Him The Glory For What He’s Blessed You With Because That’s What The Highest/Best God Deserves.. Less Of Me & MORE Of HIM!! — AJ🦁 (@Aj_harris04) March 23, 2021

Less Of Me And More Of You🙌🏽✝️ All Of These Blessings Are His Will!! — AJ🦁 (@Aj_harris04) March 22, 2021

Thank You God. I Can Never Stress It Enough. You Are The Greatest God, You Are The Highest God, I Can Go On & On. Thank You. If You Don’t Have a Relationship With Him.. Pray & begin to Build One, He Wants To Have A Relationship With You, Just Take That Step. You Won’t Regret it! — AJ🦁 (@Aj_harris04) March 18, 2021

That’s the proper speed turn into what two chains of jewelry really do mean to him.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

AJ Harris: The two chains across his neck

Harris had two interceptions at the UA camp on Sunday. He also had a PBU and forced a coverage sack. The Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.) standout only allowed one catch to elite 2023 Hillgrove WR Cayden Lee at that event.

247Sports named him the “Alpha Dog” at the event. He took that honor ahead of big 2022 names like Walter Nolen, Mykel Williams and even 2023 No. 1 overall prospect Lebbeus “LT” Overton.

AJ Harris was the ‘Alpha Dog’ Sunday at the Atlanta @AllAmericaGame Camp. Some more top performers: https://t.co/kLNfFxnKN3 pic.twitter.com/tYjQHOgKTQ — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) March 22, 2021

He’s the type of young man that can be the face of a college program. Not just another 5-star on their signing day press release. There’s a difference between those two elements.

The 6-foot-1.75, 183-pound rising junior wore two chains around his neck on Sunday. They were there for a reason.

He knows he had a lot of Alpha and Omega help on Sunday.

“I believe that when I wear a necklace with crosses on them that I believe that God has his loving arms around me and my family at all times,” Harris said. “That’s one for each arm. It definitely helps me feel loved and secure and protected. I make sure that this isn’t for flash. Most of the time they are actually tucked in under my shirt. But I know when I walk in faith like this, it makes sure he has his loving arms around me at all times.”

A lot of recruits might think that. They might even say that. It would be hard to sound as convincing as Harris did on Sunday.

We all fall short of things in this life, but which major college program doesn’t want to sign an All-American DB with his 10 toes firmly grounded like that?

Harris lived in Germany for eight years. The Harris family moved all over Europe as his father served for 20-plus years. He moved back to American when he was eight. It is something to learn he never played a down of live football until he was nine years old.

Smart saw him at his football camp three years later. When he did, Harris was already standing out.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 interviews with Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff. You will only be able to find it on the DawgNation YouTube channel.

AJ Harris: Don’t sleep on this recruitment

Harris has seen his whole world open up with big-boy offers over the last 60 days.

“This is all a blessing,” he said. “This is all God. I give all the glory to God. I definitely didn’t think any of this could happen without him. It has definitely been eye-opening. It is a process that every kid wants to go through. Just to understand that I could be good enough to play at that next level. To just get a real opportunity to see if I can be good enough to do so when I get there.”

It has even hit a new gear this week with heavyweights like FSU, LSU and Ohio State now jumping into the chase here.

The Georgia offer was a dream. He did camp there in middle school and shake Kirby Smart’s hand and plot a future with Spurlin after they went 1-on-1 every rep at that camp.

Yet all of these options do certainly complicate that vision. He does need to take some real visits. That said, he already seems to have a handle on it.

“I am going based on the best relationships I have at this so far,” he said. “Georgia is definitely one that I talk to consistently. I make sure I reach out at least every week. [Defensive backs] Coach [Jahmile] Addae and I talk very consistently, but based on all this [work at camps] I believe you can go to the NFL from whatever school that produces DBs. I just believe whatever school has offered me I can definitely go to the NFL from.”

“It is all just a matter of seeing where I am comfortable at and where I have the best relationships with.”

Georgia might just be recruiting him like a 2022 prospect. At least within the NCAA rules. He had to call the staff. College coaches can’t reach out yet until September 1, 2021.

“They can’t reach out yet but I definitely make sure that I call them when they are in the office,” he said. “I could just talk to everybody at the time.”

That call does not go to voice mail.

“They definitely said I was a priority,” he said. “Which I believe them. They definitely show me that through action and definitely asking me that I do call them every week.”

Spurlin has been on him, too.

“He definitely wants me to commit now,” Harris said.

He’s making some plans which will sound like sugar to DawgNation.

“My Dad and I definitely plan to go to the Georgia spring game,” Harris said. “Definitely get to see the atmosphere again. To make sure it all feels genuine. But we’ll go anyway knowing that I can’t talk to the coaches. I like to feel the atmosphere again before I rush into any decision.”

Could he make a decision this summer?

“Most definitely,” Harris said without a nanosecond of hesitation.

Why? He could really gaslight this journey.

“I’m not kicking this around to have fun,” Harris said. “I am not going to play with this recruiting process. If I feel comfortable, I definitely want to make my decision but if I just feel the decision is not ready to be made, then I won’t make it. But I really don’t want to play around with this recruiting process.”

His process could go like this: 1) UGA spring game; 2) Other spring games; 3) Visits return in June; 4) He could check out four or five programs that have built strong relationships; 5) He could make a decision.

“Most definitely it could go down like that,” he said. “I am not playing with this recruiting process. But I will definitely give every program an opportunity. Because I like I said I believe you can go to the NFL from the majority of these schools that have offered me.”

“I will definitely let everybody get their fair chance but if I feel that fit is already right, then I will most definitely be trying to commit.”

He can graduate early. Harris plans to be a January 2023 enrollee at his future college choice.

The schools standing out here for AJ Harris

Arizona State. Auburn. Georgia. Michigan. Notre Dame. Virginia Tech. Those were the schools that found a way to distinguish themselves before the latest round of FSU, LSU and Ohio State.

“I got to talk to the head coaches,” Harris said. “I got to see what they personally think about me. I believe that if I talk to the head coach that it definitely means something. Those are some of the schools that have tried to recruit me very hard.”

Count Mr. Kirby Smart among that lot. What were those chats like? Harris let loose a big smile at that topic. He even gushed a little.

“Amazing,” he said. “I’ve known him since the seventh grade. He knows I am a competitor. It is just amazing to get to talk to him.”

Smart is a consummate “Alpha” recruiter. Harris says the Georgia head coach will kid he knew back in seventh grade he’d be offering and recruiting him.

“He did say he would definitely keep me on his radar,” Harris said. “That’s because Pearce and I did well. Pearce became my brother through one-on-ones. Him being the best wide receiver there. Then me being the best ‘DB’ i had to go against him. To show that I could guard the very best.”

“Coach Smart definitely saw up close I was a competitor from the very beginning.”

Check out his 2020 film below:

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)