Daniel Martin: Elite 2022 defender still touts that “home” feeling about UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry recaps a recent update with elite 2022 defensive target Daniel Martin of Marietta High School in Metro Atlanta.

ROME — Daniel Martin will be called on to be a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball from the Class of 2022.

He was in action playing a couple of different roles in the Georgia Elite Classic on Sunday in Rome at Barron Stadium.

Safety? Nickel corner? ILB? OLB? Red zone target on offense?

Those are some of the possibilities that he has experienced playing so far for Marietta High School in his career. Those are also some of the projections as to where he will play on Saturdays, too.

“Well today I played more linebacker and d-end but I can play anywhere at any time,” Martin said.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior is currently rated as the nation’s No. 86 overall recruit as the No. 6 OLB prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“I feel most comfortable outside in space at outside linebacker,” Martin said.

Martin will be one of the most high-profile targets for Georgia in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs are on the right path here in recruiting him as an OLB for Dan Lanning’s room in Athens.

What is he looking for in the right college fit?

“I’m really just looking for a school that knows where to use me and then I want to go to a school that has a great education and great family environment,” Martin said.

His junior tape is not available as of yet. Check out his sterling GHSA Class 7A state champion sophomore film below.

Daniel Martin: What to know about the elite defensive ATH

He’s like a lot of elite 2022 recruits in that they feel they are about six months behind, at least, is the search and discovery part of their recruiting process. When things get started up again, where does he know he needs to go see?

“I know my first couple of visits will be [to] Georgia, Clemson, Florida State and LSU,” Martin said. “Those are my first [few] schools. The coaches and I have been on the phone a lot and we’ve just been talking. So I feel more at home there. So I just want to go visit there first.”

What’s the feeling for him in Athens?

“It is feeling home,” Martin said. “It has always felt like that. I’ve been going up there since [my] eighth-grade year so I’ve always been in that area before.”

DawgNation was able to chat with Martin for a few minutes after the Elite Classic game in Rome. Check out the featured video slot above and below for his thoughts on the following topics:

Who’s recruiting him hardest to join the 2022 class at Georgia and what are they saying?

What is their message?

Does he have a timeline in mind?

What will be the biggest single aspect of his recruitment?

Does he have any questions about Georgia?

What does he need to learn more about when it comes to Clemson?

Does he plan to drop his options down to a top 10 or one day a top 5?

What does Dan Lanning tell him about the chance to play at Georgia?

How did he break down his junior year?

What does he think about elite DL prospect Mykel Williams?

Does the plan he hears from Clemson and Georgia sound the same as other schools?

Does he feel like Georgia has made him a priority?

