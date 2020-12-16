David Daniel: Georgia’s first commit of the 2021 class is now a Bulldog

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry chronicles the official signing of 4-star DB David Daniel on early signing day to Georgia.

David Daniel was the first. The lead ‘Dawg, if you will. It certainly would have made sense if he would have been the first Bulldog signee announced by the program on early signing day.

He chose Georgia way back in September of 2019. That seems like so long ago in recruiting time that it feels like the Mesozoic Era.

He had schools like Auburn and Clemson on his mind, but he just kept liking what he felt at Georgia. For him, the moment hit when he was on a visit.

That’s when his definition of finding a “family feel” and “family fit” was right before his eyes.

Georgia won over David Daniel’s mother before it secured his commitment recently.

The Bulldogs got the thumbs-up from his father, too.

Yet first-year defensive backs Charlton Warren truly opened the most eyes when he won over his sister, too. That would be one 2-year-old by the name of Araya Sisavanh.

She was essentially a “good vibe” and “family fit” detector for the family. Her mother, Nikki Sisavanh, kidded with the Georgia staff back on a “Junior Day” visit back in the spring.

Araya loves people, but she just needs some time to warm with everyone. It is not always as brisk as a 2-minute type offense against a Sun Belt Conference opponent.

“I said she loves people but she is kind of always hesitant to go,” Nikki Sisavanh said. “So if she goes to you, we will commit today.”

Araya sought out Warren like she was George Pickens wanting to get his paws on another JT Daniels pass.

Warren was waiting for an imminent commitment, but that didn’t happen. The Murray State game offered the family and the Georgia defensive backs coach another crack at fulfilling that joking bet.

It was all Warren needed to wrap up the nation’s No. 3 ATH for the 2021 class (247Sports Composite ratings) to play safety for the program.

When the teams were warming up before the game, Warren had her tucked safely in his arms. That was a whoa moment for the family. Nikki looked at her son. Rocky did, too. Then they looked at one another.

“With him being such a family kid and family-oriented it was important for him to have that vibe for the whole family,” she said. “I think that is kind of what sealed the deal.”

His father felt the same way. That was just that unique of a moment in their recruiting story.

“My wife and I looked at each other like ‘what?’ she just ran up to him again and he took her up and out on the field,” Rocky Sisavanh said. “We saw David. Smiling. Cheesing. Showing all his teeth and we said that sparkle, that glow in his eyes and we kind of looked at each other like yeah he has made his decision.”

Georgia had always been one of the two schools that Daniel spoke the most about with his parents. That Murray State game was on a Saturday. He texted his mother the next Monday to let her know he was ready to commit to being a Bulldog.

5 things: Get way up to speed on top 100 signee David Daniel

Daniel ranks as the nation’s No. 4 ATH and the No. 92 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings for 2021 . Why is he rated as an athlete? Well, because he’s a playmaker for starters. A couple of the most impressive plays he made on his sophomore year highlight tape came off blocked kicks. He’s also logged time at both safety and receiver and as a running back for his Woodstock High team in 2020.

. Why is he rated as an athlete? Well, because he’s a playmaker for starters. A couple of the most impressive plays he made on his sophomore year highlight tape came off blocked kicks. He’s also logged time at both safety and receiver and as a running back for his Woodstock High team in 2020. He will be a physical safety at Georgia . Daniel’s game is built off getting to the ball fast and with bad intentions. He’s rated as an athlete, but he will be a safety in Athens. Make no mistake about it. He’s also got a knack for blocking kicks. It is a safe assumption to note he will be lining up to do a lot of that during his time in Athens.

. Daniel’s game is built off getting to the ball fast and with bad intentions. He’s rated as an athlete, but he will be a safety in Athens. Make no mistake about it. He’s also got a knack for blocking kicks. It is a safe assumption to note he will be lining up to do a lot of that during his time in Athens. He had 77 tackles, 6 PBUs, 3 TFLs, 2 FF, 500 all-purpose yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 blocked punt and a partridge in a pear tree’s worth of stats as a senior in 2021 . Daniel is one of 16 current Bulldogs at this time who plans to enroll early in January.

. Daniel is one of 16 current Bulldogs at this time who plans to enroll early in January. What is his NFL parallel? Former Bulldog and elite DB trainer Glenn Ford likened his game to a current NFL defensive back. That would be former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison.“Ronnie Harrison,” Ford said. “All day. Same size. Same kind of build. Just as physical. That’s what I see. When you ask who I see, that’s the person that comes to my mind. He reminds me a lot of Ronnie Harrison. A lot. Give him three years, man. Give him three years and he’ll be in and out of Georgia. That’s the type of future and potential I see with David.”

Former Bulldog and elite DB trainer Glenn Ford likened his game to a current NFL defensive back. That would be former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison.“Ronnie Harrison,” Ford said. “All day. Same size. Same kind of build. Just as physical. That’s what I see. When you ask who I see, that’s the person that comes to my mind. He reminds me a lot of Ronnie Harrison. A lot. Give him three years, man. Give him three years and he’ll be in and out of Georgia. That’s the type of future and potential I see with David.” David Daniel is a worker: The one constant about Daniel is his ability to lay it on the line to get better. Not just as a quick shot of ability to his game, but more so as a way of life. He will be a physical enforcer in the Lewis Cine mold at safety at Georgia, but he has spent countless hours over the last 18 months addressing the weakness in his game. He’s not flawed, but he knew he had to get his movement in space and coverage ability, football and flexibility up to SEC playmaker level.

David Daniel: The links that will get you in the know

