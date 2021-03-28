WATCH: All-American LB Jalon Walker breaks down why he chose UGA

SALISBURY, NC – Jalon Walker made a decision on Sunday that will likely ensure DawgNation never looks at inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann the same way ever again.

And maybe even red solo cups for that matter.

The prized Under Armour All-American chose Georgia on Sunday from a ceremony at St. Joseph’s Lutheran Church in downtown Salisbury which streamed live across the nation, including on DawgNation’s Facebook channel.

Walker said that Schumann didn’t know. Or Kirby Smart. That’s an interesting topic. Especially Schumann.

Those two have never met and yet the sixth-year ILBs coach was a crucial part of this recruiting process.

“Coach Schumann really stood out to me throughout my recruitment,” Walker said. “Great guy overall. [We] haven’t actually met in person yet but we have been met plenty of times on a Zoom or a FaceTime call.”

What stood out to Walker among those Facetime and Zoom calls? It was when Schumann gave him a tour of his closet. Of all things.

This wasn’t the gray sweatshirt collection that the popular Georgia assistant coach is known for. It was his boot collection.

Walker called it “drip” and was clearly impressed by it.

“The favorite story of mine is when he showed me his boots collection,” Walker said. “He probably had about 20 pairs of boots. It was drip to me.”

For the full details of that interaction, check out the DawgNation conversation with Walker embedded above and below here.

He also knows that Schumann’s birthday is actually March 29. That comes one day after his commitment.

“March 28 is when I’m committing so I would like to give a ‘Happy Birthday’ shoutout to Coach Schumann,” Walker said this weekend. “Monday, March 29 is his birthday so I guess this is going to be his little birthday present. Happy Birthday, coach.”

Check out some of the early social media reactions from Walker’s commitment to UGA.

GO DAWGS!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) March 28, 2021

“I felt like this was a ‘me’ decision supported by my family,” Walker said. “My teammates. Everybody is going to promise me to back me up wherever I landed up.”

Walker, the son of a college head football coach at Division II Catawba College, had a unique method for figuring out his process.

Let’s just call it talking to the cup. The Walker family made a habit of that during this process.

“When my parents and I talked about the schools every night we would pull the name of a different school out of a cup,” he said. “It was the name of each individual school in my final. We talked about the pros and cons of the school. That really set it off about the pros and the cons and how the schools impacted us.”

It was a red solo cup. Of all things.

Here’s some essential reading on all things Walker: It is the story of his priority for academic achievement and his desire to be a Biology major at Georgia on his way to becoming an orthodontist.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)