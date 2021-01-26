Malaki Starks: How does the Charlton Warren move affect UGA with the 5-star priority target?

As the football spins, the 5-star senior QB wasn’t the only guy DawgNation was watching closely as he played with a major injury in the 2020 Georgia high school playoffs. Malaki Starks, the 5-star junior in the 2022 cycle, thought he was grinding out the postseason with a broken thumb or a broken bone in his hand. Starks learned recently he didn’t have a break in his right hand at all. “It was like the ligament in your thumb that connects your joints to the other joints in your hands,” Starks said. “Where you have like your grip in your hand. That ligament was completely torn. But I had surgery Wednesday. Wednesday night was kind of rough but the days are getting easier as the days go by. My recovery time is four-to-six weeks. My first therapy session is on February 1. So we are going to go from there and work it out.” It makes every pass he threw in the Georgia High School Association state playoffs a little bit more impressive. Especially the 32-yard touchdown pass on the road in the GHSA Class AAA state semifinals at Benedictine. Starks ranks as the nation’s No. 3 ATH and the No. 28 overall recruit for the 2022 cycle on the 247Sports Composite rankings. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Check out his impressive junior year below. Malaki Starks: The weeks where he could not grip a ball at QB It would seem gripping a ball would be central to a state playoff quarterback’s arsenal. Especially on the pitches and wide tosses and RPOs that Jefferson liked to run. Starks suffered that injury in the eighth game of the year against Madison County but didn’t let on just how badly he was hurting. He still completed 7 of the 16 passes he attempted for 214 yards, two scores and two interceptions with a modified throwing motion. “I couldn’t grip the ball for five weeks,” Starks said. “I was pitching it and throwing it a little bit at the same time. When I look back on it, it is kind of crazy. But then again, it is reality. I knew that something was wrong with my hand. But I also knew that my team needed me.” This story, at a position he will not even play in college, will certainly reflect why Starks is so respected by the players and coaches at Jefferson High and his entire community.

He began to experiment with throws with his left hand in practice. Well, the term “throws” is probably not the correct way to describe it. “I’d pitch every ball for a week in practice going to the right and going to the left,” he said. “I kind of shot put the rest of them. Then there was a week in practice where I couldn’t grip the ball at all. I just had to figure out a way to still hold it anyway and I did figure something out thankfully.” His motion, at times, did resemble a shot put. Starks said he would tell his receivers — even on that big Benedictine TD — that his ball wasn’t going to come out perfect but he’d get it there and would still be catchable. “So instead of laying down, I decided to step up and do the best I can. I mean I knew there are things that I can go back and do better if my hand wasn’t messed up, but it is the reality there. I took it the way it was and I still tried to do my best.”

Starks still ran for 661 yards and 11 of his 24 touchdowns on the season after that setback, including 321 yards and four scores against that same Benedictine team. He also had his only interception of the year from his safety spot against the Cadets. That was a pivotal night where an early attempt to strip the ball severely aggravated that injury. “It happened the first series,” Starks said. “Their player went to go strip the ball and he missed and he pulled on it. That’s when it really hurt. I couldn’t put my glove on. It really hurt.” He never wore a splint or a brace in a game. If he did, he knew that would likely wind up as a target. The 5-star junior is not certain about his availability yet for spring practice. Malaki Starks: His thoughts on the Charlton Warren move

