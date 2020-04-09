Micah Morris: Why the future criminal justice major is more than just a big get for Matt Luke

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about all things Micah Morris after the Camden County offensive lineman committed to Georgia on Wednesday night. Micah Morris was at G-Day last April. He was at the Notre Dame game in September. The All-American Bowl selection has been to Georgia many many times. The same goes for Alabama, Florida and South Carolina, too.

If one listened real close, there was always a good chance for Morris to choose Georgia. It felt that way right up until the point Sam Pittman and other college head coaches and line coaches relocated during December. That month is always big for moves in college and pro football. Then it felt that way again in late January. Morris established his top 5 schools last week. The thinking there was he was going to need his official visits to figure out how close his top two or three schools were.

Yet in a time in our lives when everything has slowed down, this global pandemic sped things up for Morris. He committed to Georgia. He didn’t know when he was going to get to take his visits and saw no need to slow-play his commitment decision any further. The Camden County senior-to-be still felt at home at Georgia. Morris ironically got to know first-year line coach Matt Luke very well last summer at an Ole Miss camp. They connected.

It meant when Kirby Smart moved fast to replace Pittman, that transition was smooooooth. We might have to go back to “The Dukes of Hazzard” to find a man named Luke fitting in so well in the state of Georgia. The current roster of five public UGA commitments in the 2021 cycle now shows five Georgians. Morris ranks as the nation’s No. 11 OT prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings for the 2021 class. That’s good for No. 73 overall. He becomes the second-highest rated Bulldog commitment for the 2021 cycle. That decision moved the Bulldogs up to No. 14 nationally in the 247Sports Composite ratings. That’s about all the stuff that one can fit on the back of a bubble gum card with Morris, but there’s a lot more to know here about the future Bulldog. It makes sense to share the letter of appreciation he posted on his Twitter feed right after his exclusive commitment announcement with Rusty Mansell of 247Sports. We just don’t see notes like that after a commitment. It is an impressive reflection of his character. It would be novel to see that retweeted as much as his commitment announcement.