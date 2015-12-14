PHOTOS: Jacob Eason’s UGA visit has been well-chronicled on social media

Jacob Eason’s airplane touched down in Atlanta a little past noon on Friday. He was immediately spotted and the smartphones were whipped out about as fast as he could complete a hitch route. That simply set the scene for perhaps the most talked-about official visit to UGA everywhere.

Nick Hulfeld, a senior high school student was North Myers High School in Florida, was in town looking for UGA gear and went to the bookstore. He’s applied to UGA. It is his dream school and he’s hoping that he gets accepted. That’s when Eason and his potential offensive linemen Willie Allen and Ben Cleveland showed up flanked by their families and UGA’s recruiting staff. “They were really good guys and Ben Cleveland was snapping the ball to Jacob in the bookstore and playing around and you could tell they were enjoying the visit,” Hulfeld told DawgNation. Hulfeld and his family said “Go Dawgs” and the three prospects answered him back. Eason is the nation’s No. 1 QB for the Class of 2016. He’s been committed to UGA since July of 2014, but that commitment was tested when UGA fired Mark Richt.

The 5-star quarterback took an impromptu official visit to Florida and was intrigued by the opportunity there. He also snuck in a visit to Washington in his home state last week. This week’s official visit to UGA — combined with new coach Kirby Smart naming the UGA offensive coordinator — was expected to go a long way towards cementing that commitment. Eason will enroll early at the school of his choice next month. He is planning to release his final decision on his commitment sometime next week. The Eason interaction stories are everywhere. Especially on social media. Here’s a collection of the Eason sightings from around UGA this weekend. Got any photos? Please email them to jeffsentellajc@gmail.com and we’ll include them in this photo tour.

