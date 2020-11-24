Smael Mondon Jr. adds to staggering number of 5-stars who chose to play for Kirby Smart

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry puts a focus on the staggering amount of 5-star recruits who have made the decision to commit to playing for Georgia for Kirby Smart. Smael Mondon Jr. chose Georgia last week.

He chose to be the third prospect with a 5-star ranking to join the 2021 class for Georgia, but there’s a story here that goes dozens and dozens of layers deeper than that. Like 41 guys deeper. Mondon, upon a great degree of further review, was the 42nd prospect with a 5-star ranking from one of the major recruiting services to choose Georgia since Kirby Smart became head coach in December of 2015. When looking for all of those for the last few days, we had rankings from 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals.com and the no longer active Scout.com to track. Those who qualified for the list had to be a 5-star either on any of those services or the 247Sports Composite at the time of their decision or their final high school ranking when they transferred to UGA. What’s the significance of that? Well, we’ve got three quick ways to look at that. Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee have managed to beat Georgia during Smart’s tenure as head coach. Those six programs have combined to sign a combined total of 19 prospects with that coveted 5-star ranking as recognized by the final 247Sports Composite rankings during Smart’s run in Athens.

Georgia also signed a grand total of 22 prospects with that sterling 247Sports Composite 5-star recruiting ranking during that same stretch. That number moves to 25 when counting the three current 5-star commitments for the 2021 cycle. That’s 25 of the most highly-sought players in American during that six-year run of signing classes under Smart in Athens.

The previous coaching staff at UGA also signed a grand tally of 27 recruits with that 247Sports Composite 5-stars across the 15 recruiting classes from 2001-2015. DawgNation immediately pegged that number at 38 guys prior to Mondon’s decision but further digging revealed that former signees like Robert Beal Jr. and Deangelo Gibbs were also rated by at least one service as 5-star recruits when they signed with Georgia, among others.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Smael Mondon Jr. was just the latest. That number could soar up to 44 or 45 in this cycle, too. What does the complete listing of all those guys look like? Want to make sure we didn’t forget anybody? Check it out below. The List: 5-star commits to UGA (since Kirby Smart took over as coach in December of 2015) That is a lot of 5-stars. How did we add up to that total? In order to canvas the maximum amount of stars for this project, we included a few stipulations. They are as follows. ….. The list tracks any public decision to play for Georgia

The following charting will also include signees who never committed anywhere prior to this decision It will include 5-star portal transfers or future decommitments It will include a player who was rated by any of the national services (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN, Scout) as a 5-star recruit at the time they chose UGA *Indicates a player rated as a 5-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite 2016 class (5) (Ranked as nation’s No. 6 recruiting class) *5-star QB Jacob Eason (SIGNEE) – Committed to Mark Richt but signed with Smart’s Georgia. Later transferred to Washington. *5-star WR Demetris Robertson (TRANSFER) – Chose Cal but transferred to Georgia. Formerly rated as the nation’s No. 1 WR. Had a good game last Saturday against Mississippi State. *5-star TE Isaac Nauta (SIGNEE) – Committed at U.S. Army All-American Bowl and signed with UGA. Now in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. *5-star ATH Mecole Hardman (SIGNEE) – Committed to UGA on the February National Signing Day. Drafted in the second round and No. 56 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. 5-star OT Ben Cleveland (SIGNEE) – Rated by 247Sports as a 5-star recruit. Still starting at right guard for UGA in 2020. 2017 class (6) (Ranked as nation’s No. 3 recruiting class)

6. *5-star OT Isaiah Wilson (SIGNEE) – Committed to UGA during an unforgettable Christmas pageant. Was selected in the first round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. 7. *5-star S Richard LeCounte III (SIGNEE) – Was the first 5-star commit to publicly choose Smart’s Georgia. Still a very valuable senior bouncing back from injury on this year’s team. 8. *5-star RB D’Andre Swift (SIGNEE) – Chose UGA with one of the best commitment videos of all time at the start of his senior season. Was also picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. 9. 5-star QB Jake Fromm (SIGNEE) – Flipped from Alabama soon after Smart’s hiring. Was rated as a 5-star by Rivals.com. Scout.com also pegged him as a 5-star prospect when it was still a prominent recruiting rankings service at that time. Was selected in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. 10. 5-star S Deangelo Gibbs (SIGNEE) – This correspondent forgot Gibbs was an outlier 5-star on his first pass through this research. The former Grayson star transferred to Tennessee and opted out for this season. ESPN rated him as a 5-star and the nation’s No. 10 recruit in the 2017 class. 11. 5-star DE/OLB Robert Beal, Jr. (SIGNEE) – Beal is another Bulldog who had a very lofty ranking from ESPN coming out of high school. The reserve OLB was ranked ahead of notables like Swift, Fromm, Andrew Thomas and former Ohio State All-American Chase Young at No. 15 overall. He is still on the 2020 Georgia roster and saw time in the most recent UGA game. 2018 class (11)

