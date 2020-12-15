Report: UGA talks to Colorado State about playing this weekend

Could UGA play Colorado State in a non-conference game this Saturday?

That’s one of the possibilities being discussed, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs were scheduled to play Vanderbilt this weekend, but the Commodores backed out on Monday, citing a lack of sufficient players.

It was the second time that Vanderbilt backed out on UGA in 10 days. Saturday’s game was supposed to be Senior Day for UGA’s senior football players.

UGA athletics director Greg McGarity told DawgNation’s Mike Griffith that he was “doing our due diligence” in regard to trying to find a team to replace Vanderbilt on the schedule.

If UGA found a new opponent for this weekend, the game would have to be approved by the SEC.