Through it all, an offensive coordinator change, the commitment and de-commitment of Dylan Raiola, Ryan Puglisi remained loyal to the Georgia football program.

After first committing in October of 2022, Puglisi is expected to officially sign with Georgia on Wednesday. It has been a long time coming for the quarterback prospect who will undoubtedly be one of the more popular members of the 2024 signing class.

Breaking down Ryan Puglisi Georgia football 2024 quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

School: Avon Old Farms, Avon, Ct.

Committed back on: Oct. 16, 2022

Early enrollee: Yes

Going through bowl practices: Yes

247Sports rankings: No. 113 overall player, No. 9 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut per 247Sports Composite rankings/No. 154 overall player, No. 10 cornerback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

On3 rankings: No. 124 overall player, No. 9 quarterback, No. 1 player in Connecticut per Industry rankings. No. 113 overall player, No. 9 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

Rivals rankings: No. 186 overall player, No. 11 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

ESPN300 ranking: No. 113 overall player, No. 7 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

Finalists: N/a

All-American Games: All-American Bowl

Sentell Intel on Ryan Puglisi: “The events of the last week have done something I never thought was possible. When Puglisi’s name comes up, the first thing on DawgNation’s mind won’t be that howitzer of an arm anymore. It will be his loyalty to the class. Not a very strong arm and competitive mindset. When you see him throw at G-Day, you’ll understand why that’s a big deal.”

What Ryan Puglisi brings to Georgia football

While Raiola may have brought the sizzle to Georgia’s recruiting class, Puglisi brought stability. He is one of the longest-tenured commits in the class, never wavering even after the Bulldogs added Raiola.

Puglisi is a plenty accomplished passer in his own right, earning Elite 11 honors over the summer. He’s got a strong arm and is a more than capable athlete.

“He handled it was he like Tom Brady,” Puglisi’s head coach Jon Wholley said. “He sounded like a pro. Just extremely grateful for the opportunity. Happy for Dylan and yet unwavering about Georgia. At that point, I just knew he’d be alright. He will not only be great throwing the ball but nothing, I mean nothing, fazed him or will faze him.”

With Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton returning to Georgia for the 2024 season, there won’t be much pressure on Puglisi to come in and play right away. He’ll be able to redshirt and learn the GEorgia system, just as Beck and Stockton did before him.

Georgia saw Beck wait three years before becoming a starter for the Bulldogs. Stockton, and Puglisi as well, may end up following the same path. But as his recruitment shows, Puglisi is more than capable of being patient.

He has quickly become one of the most beloved Bulldogs in the 2024 signing class. Expect that to be the case throughout his Georgia career.

Ryan Puglisi highlights